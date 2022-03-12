Fun affordable activities to do in Elementaita

When it comes to tourist destinations along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, Gilgil is like the unseen middle child who is given less attention compared to the first and lastborn. The first born being Nakuru and Naivasha as the lastborn who is everyone’s favourite. So, over the weekend, my friend and I decided to have a mini road trip down to Gilgil and find fun and affordable activities to do.





Nyama Choma at Kikopey

This is definitely the first stop anyone travelling to Gilgil should make. It is right by the roadside and once you see the many meat stalls by the roadside and the huge “Kikopey” signpost, it is an indication that you are now in Gilgil. The nyama choma at Kikopey is way cheaper and always fresh. The vendors will literally push your car to their butcheries! Make sure your bargaining skills are top notch especially if you are just females.





Lake Elementaita Hot springs Lake Elementaita Hot Springs which are said to have medicinal effects on the skin. Photo | Pool



Just five minutes from the Kikopey Nyama choma joint is Lake Elementaita which is a UNESCO heritage site and a protected area due to its bird life. The lake is visible as you drive through the highway and the main attractions are the hot springs and the numerous flamingoes making it seem like a pink lake. Approximately 90 percent of Kenya’s black-necked grebes and cape teals are also found here plus around 150 other bird species making it a perfect spot for birdwatching. Tourists flock the hot springs to have a hot natural bath which is said to have medicinal value and cure skin diseases. The hot springs are not deep enough for swimming but you can dip in your feet or splash the water all over your body. There is no entrance fee and the road is good enough to be accessed by any type of vehicle. The lake is surrounded by acacia woodlands, bushy plains and the beautiful euphorbia trees.





Lemon Valley Farm

For a more adventurous place with unsurpassed views and a tranquil setup, we visited the renowned Lemon Valley farm set at the bushy hillside of Kasambara. The shabby, Chic-African styled “frog & toad” canteen serves fresh meals with ingredients sourced from their own farm and acts as their main restaurant. You have to make a prior booking before arriving to avoid waiting for long to get your meal served like we did. They have a range of activities to engage in such as archery, hiking, horse riding, quad biking, swimming and even team building activities. They can organize an outdoor movie on request for just Sh1000.





Soysambu Conservancy

The first time I visited Soysambu conservancy was during the 2021 safari rally that was taking place in Naivasha and I knew I wanted to come back when it was less crowded. Bordered by Lake Nakuru National Park on the west, Ol Doinyo Eburru Volcanoes to the south and Menengai to the north, Soysambu conservancy is not only a sanctuary to over 130 endangered Rothschild’s Giraffes and the colobus monkeys, but also a farm, a ranch and a home to a number of buffaloes, zebras, gazelles, elands and waterbucks. It is a great place for an evening game drive while watching the sunset over Lake Elementaita. They charge an entry fee of Sh1,200 per adult and Sh600 per child.





Hike sleeping Warrior and Ugali Hills

Sleeping Warrior is set at the foot of the Great Rift Valley and resembles a warrior lying on his back hence the name; same as Ugali and saucer hills. For hiking enthusiasts, this is a great place to put yourself to test. The climb starts from sleeping warrior down to the sharp ascent (the nose) then descends to Ugali Hills which is very steep but provides beautiful views of Lake Elementaita and the surrounding landscape.





Kariandusi Museum and Utamaduni Nature park

For a little history class, visit Kariandusi Museum which is conceivably the first Acheulian site to have been found in East Africa. Next to it, is the Utamaduni nature park which is a small animal orphanage whereby you will get to see animals in close range such as crocodiles, snakes, tortoises and ostriches. The place also provides an opportunity to learn about different Kenyan tribes and provides great grounds for kids. Entry fee is Sh200 for adults and Sh100 per child.





Stay at the Hammocks

Set on the clifftop of Kasambara Hills, is the beautiful Hammocks Residence which is a combination of four rustic cabins and can accommodate nine. My favourite was the Kontiki Cabin and the main house which opens up to a panoramic view of Lake Elementaita. Contact them at 0791-499-915.



