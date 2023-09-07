From furniture broker to Beds Palace CEO

The transition from seeking employment to owning a business can be arduous and unpredictable. For 28-year-old Linet Kinga, the journey was riddled with challenges and discoveries.

Her story begins in 2018 when she completed her diploma in food science and technology. This, surprisingly, catapulted her into the world of furniture. Unable to find a job in her field, Linet took a sales job in a furniture store in Roysambu. But it was more than just a job, it was the spark she needed to ignite her entrepreneurial dream.

"The shop was selling sofas and my commission was Sh1,000 for every sofa sold, regardless of how much it cost," recalls the enterprising Linet who chose to make a difference out of it. "I started my own Instagram page, Posh Sofas, in December 2019, and raised the sofa prices so I could pocket the difference," she shared.

For instance, if a sofa was priced at Sh30,000, she would market it online at Sh38,000. However, the client would probably buy the sofa at Sh35,000 and then demand delivery. “My commission would be more than Sh2,500 or less depending on the location of the client. I did not short-change my employer at all because my payments were solely based on my hard work," she explains

However, the journey wasn't devoid of challenges. Fluctuating sales and an alluring job offer as a quality surveyor momentarily made her question her path.

Despite the uncertainties, her decision to decline the job and immerse herself fully into her venture proved pivotal, especially during the pandemic. When Covid-19 brought businesses to their knees, her spirit was initially dampened. She paused her promotional activities, expecting sales to plummet. But, observing her peers succeed was the nudge she needed to push on.

"What I used to do was post unique designs which I sourced from the internet, not only the ones from the shop. This was in a bid to draw more customers," she remarked, highlighting her distinct marketing approach.

Her commitment to replicating online designs for her clients earned her respect and trust. Even if her commission was meagre, her dedication to deliver exactly what was promised reaped long-term benefits as she was able to find more clients through referrals.

One particular sofa design she had posted on her platform was a game changer. "I would get a profit of around Sh3,500 to Sh4,000 per sofa. I managed to save around Sh450,000," she explained.

However, her vision didn't stop at sofas. Recognising an unmet market need for beds, Linet initiated Beds Zetu platform. Without a physical storefront, she relied heavily on images from showrooms in Kahawa Sukari.

The absence of a physical shop was initially a stumbling block. Customers were wary, seeing her as a mere intermediary. Upon realising the importance of a physical presence, she invested her savings in a shop in Roysambu.

"The shop had only four beds. I felt that Beds Zetu was not an appealing brand name, so I researched and came up with Beds Palace and changed the Instagram handle in November 2021,"she says. The growth of Beds Palace wasn't instant, however. The frequency of clients was low, and her commissioned sales team clearly preferred sofas over beds.

Unfazed, she redirected her focus to marketing beds. Her efforts soon bore fruit when content creator Azziad Nassenya reached out. "We agreed to give her the bed free of charge, and in return, she would make content and posts it on her social media accounts," she reminisces.

Though the said bed did not bring in as much sales, it brought other collaborations with influencers such as Eve Mungai and Official Kinuthia, amplifying Beds Palace's reach.

The bed we made for Mungai Eve brought in impressive returns and many clients wanted the exact replica. At that time, there was a demand for the beds and this boosted the sales and the brand's popularity skyrocketed.

"Some clients would not believe that such uniquely designed quality beds were being sold at an affordable rate," she says.

While the shop is at Roysambu and clients flocked in from all corners of Kenya, Linet ensured that the delivery fee was not exaggerated. The price one paid was dependent on the client's location.

Linet attributes her business' success to her tenacity, managerial acumen, and uncompromising quality standards.

While challenges like gender bias persist, her resolve remains unwavering. She states, "I have managed to hire more employees who help in sourcing material, make the beds, manage social media, and make deliveries."