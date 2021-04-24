Pool

Experts advise on how to make money from cryptocurrency

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The first step is to check out if the virtual currency can be found on www.coinmarketcap.com
  • When deciding whether to buy or not, it is important to understand the risks
  • The biggest red flag is the unrealistic promise in returns within short durations


In mid-August 2017, academician Prof. Bitange Ndemo made a bold public investment recommendation. He said that it was time for Kenyans to quit their obsession with investing in land and instead focus on investing in virtual currencies such as Bitcoin. At the time, the price of one Bitcoin was $4,000 (Sh432,000), having risen from $2,000 (216,000) at the start of August 2017.

