Book reading: The defining decade by Meg Jay

On my lowest days I turn to books. I started reading in high school. I realised that I was drawn to the set books. So I went out and looked for more books. My best and first book was The dream giver by Bruce Wilkinson.

My cousin gave me the book. I feel like once you stop reading you stop thinking.





In a month I read at least two books. I take a book, check the number of pages it has and divide each day by the number of pages.





I have a Bookclub @stacyonlinebookclub on Instagram. Its currently functioning as a business. We sell ebooks, audiobooks and generic hardcopy books in paperback. Also, I have a WhatsApp group. Mostly we don't read together but I send book reviews of books to the members of the group.





I am currently reading The defining decade by Meg Jay.





The book centres on Jay who is a clinical psychologist and creates some direction on creating a vision for people in their 20s. He highlights how the job market has shifted for people coming out of college which is very relatable in the current world.





I'm learning specifically that after college it's not mandatory that I get into an office job.





