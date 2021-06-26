Are you planning on a juice detox? This is what you should know

Juice detox

The vast majority of people who go on a juice fast also experience an excruciating migraine-like headache known as a "detox headache”.

Photo credit: Fotosearch

By  Sona Parmar

What you need to know:

  • By consuming too few calories to support your energy needs, your body thinks that it’s starving and slows down its metabolic rate


A liquid diet made up entirely of fruit and vegetables has got to be the most efficient way to lose weight, right? Hmmm, not quite. Turns out, whatever weight you lose, you'll put back on as soon as you start eating solids again (usually after five days).

