Immigrant
Paul J. Richards | AFP

Saturday_Magazine

Prime

To emigrate to the US, UK, or Canada? Find out more here

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Every year, thousands of Kenyans look for ways to migrate abroad. The countries that have many targets are the United States and the United Kingdom with Canada also emerging as a choice destination for many. These three countries have unlimited opportunities. However, migrating, finding jobs, and earning adequately is not a walk in the park. This is why you must know your way around their immigration systems if you are looking to migrate.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.