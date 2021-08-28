The food, the scenery and the adventure that is the Wildebeest migration

Rekero-Camp-annual-migration. Photo | Pool

By  Wendy Watta

What you need to know:

Guests need not even leave the breakfast table to tumble about in the back of a land cruiser chasing a crossing as it happens right in front of your nose

As we settle in for a late breakfast, a delightful spread of cereal, cupcakes, bacon, eggs, sausages, freshly baked bread and a yummy thingamajig involving potatoes which I unabashedly stuff my face with, a large herd of wildebeest rush to the banks of the river with all the pomp and dramatic flair of a state performance. Except, rather than watching it on Nation TV, this is happening right in front of our eyes, so near enough that it feels as though if I cough I will spook them.

