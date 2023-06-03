‘I would take care of a guy financially if he also does so’ journalist Sylvia Muia

I’m in the profession I dreamed of when I was a child. My childhood dream was to be a news anchor.


My recent most recent success is becoming one of the first Kenyan Golden Globes International voters, in 2023 and getting retained for 2024 as well.

My morning routine is always a good full two hours. I start with a morning meditation, preparation for the day you know the girl’s stuff, and then settle to a good breakfast.


What motivates me in a guy is his thoughtfulness. I love it when a man does something without me asking. It’s such a turn-on.


I would take care of a guy financially if he takes care of me too. Men should realise it is that simple.


I would rather not hustle with a guy all the way up but I like one who has figured himself out financially and mentally. I would like to look up to my man and be inspired to work as hard as him.


I try to put guys down easy so I am hoping I have not hurt anyone or led them on. I am very straightforward about how I feel about a guy.


Referring to a woman as a female is so annoying. It sounds wrong. You don’t hear anyone referring to men as males.


As a woman in her 20s, I find it weird to sleep on the same bed with a man.  Sometimes, I genuinely would like to sleep alone. I honestly would like to have an extra bed for such days if I get married.


One thing I regret spending money on is temporary dreadlocks. I lost my hairline and the thickness of my hair even though I looked amazing.


Stories I tell most often are about my travels, especially one to France. I had the time of my life wine tasting and going on roller coasters. Maan! I was built for a soft life. I hope to travel more and maybe start a food and travel blog.


My guilty pleasure is definitely sugar. I like sugar, a lot of it. I like sweet wine, cocktails and desserts. I cannot stop indulging.


I wish I learnt sooner that people will treat you differently because of how you look. I used to be tiny and never commanded much attention as I do now because of my derriere which by the way is actually real. I guess as they say, nyash is life.


