‘I didn’t join Real Housewives of Nairobi for the money’ Lisa Christoffersen

Lifestyle Nairobi is a botanical Garden Center with everything that you need from a Spa services, fashion store, coffee shops, bars, art gallery all under a canopy. I have always wanted to have such an establishment





Lifestyle Nairobi is the reason I joined the reality show Real Housewives of Nairobi. I wanted to make use of the platform and the buzz to promote Centre.





I didn’t join RHON for money, because what I was offered was too little compared to the input I gave.

Being the oldest housewives in the show doesn’t really bother or intimidate me. I am different. Lisa moves with her vibe. Lisa stands for ‘Life Is So Amazing’, so why care?





My interests are also into curating luxury safaris, interior design, fashion and art.





Its’ important to note that I am also the Mobius brand ambassador as well as White Cap Crisp.





In March 2022, I organised the first ever all female safari rally in Kenya that had eight drivers, I included. The crew and entire team involved in the organisation was 95 percent women.





Someone told me I’m becoming famous and wondered how it affected me. I mean what’s fame, I go to bed and wake up. I got no time for the fame nonsense. I am busy.





My childhood was magical; my first pet was actually a baby Zebra I named zebby. I was born in Moshi and grew up on the slopes of Mt Kilimanjaro.





My father was a wheat farmer, a rally driver and hunter, Amref founder Doctor Michael Wood was our neighbour.

Yes, I have been married before but I left my ex-husband as quickly as possible for reasons I won’t mention.





Then I met the father of my two children, we never married but were together for 17 years.





One thing I keep saying is that I am too busy to die. I have places to visit, friends to mingle with and my children to see. I guess that’s why I have cheated death a couple of times.





I have survived a plane crash, and a nasty road accident that had me break my back and doctors said I will never have kids. I have also survived an oral chemotherapy overdose. I have been in a coma for over a week and woke up.





In 2006 I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, there were two tumours 12 and 14 centimeters in my uterus and doctors gave me 10 days to live. But I am here.





It's always in your mind, I have learnt never to depend on anyone for anything but my mind. A strong mind is the only thing that can get you out of a situation.



