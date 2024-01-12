Adventure for all the senses at Izzi restaurant

My friends and I were hesitant about going to Izzi Brunch & Cake considering the recent influx of aesthetically pleasing restaurants offering mediocre meals. But we're risk-takers, and this looked like an ideal way to spend a relaxing Saturday afternoon.

Izzi is a new restaurant on the second floor of Lana Plaza, Oloitoktok Road. It is a cosy, Instagram-worthy restaurant that serves scrumptious pastries and mouthwatering cuisine with a focus on culinary mastery.

Crispy fried chicken wing lollipops served on a bed of dried noodles at Izzi brunch & cake. Photo credit: Kemzy Kemzy| NMG

I arrived at the restaurant early and Louis, their jovial host, gave me a warm welcome and escorted me to a seat as I waited for my friends to arrive. The charming ambience is enhanced by its minimalist décor, and every aspect of the restaurant serves as a photo backdrop. He gave me a tablet to browse the menu and select my preferred meal.

I liked the tablet idea because it caters to dinner guests who don't have a smartphone to scan the menu or don't have internet access. Their menu is skillfully put together to showcase their breakfast and salad options, as well as their main meals, mocktails, and hot drinks. There are no alcoholic beverages.

I ordered hibiscus tea, which was delightful but could have been more. My friends joined in no time, and we got buffalo wings, millionaire fries and chicken sliders. Except for the buffalo wings, which we wanted more of because they were incredibly good and flavourful, the portions were okay.

Very berry and Passion & ginger mojitos at Izzi brunch & cake restaurant. Photo credit: Kemzy Kemzy

To add to the dazzling appearance, the millionaire fries were served with special Maryland sauce, cheese sauce, and potato sticks, while the buffalo wings were placed on a bed of dried noodles and encased with dry ice.

We also ordered the blueberry smoothie, which I highly recommend, the passion and ginger mojito and the Very Berry mocktail. We wrapped our meal with two desserts, Angel's Dome, which is a chewy, luscious chocolate brownie with a scoop of mixed berries and vanilla ice cream, covered with a white chocolate sphere and served with their signature sauce.

We also had the sizzling brownie served with vanilla ice cream. The combination of warm brownies and cold ice cream created a delightful contrast in flavours.

Izzi has taken the art of dining to a whole new level, from innovative plating techniques to meticulously executed interior décor.