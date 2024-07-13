Lucy Natasha: 'I never receive a salary'

Youthful preacher Rev Lucy Natasha is well known for her flashiness. She loves to speak her mind too.

My view on money is that it takes the character of a person. In the hands of a good person, it will be used for a good course. Money is not evil; it is the love of money.

I have never taken a salary from the ministry because I feel we are in God’s work together. Regarding my income streams, I am an author. I have 12 books and I have also ventured into other businesses over time.

Pastor Lucy Natasha at the pulpit. Photo credit: Lucy Natasha | Facebook

I would love to encourage people to have several income streams. If you look at the Garden of Eden it has four rivers, so everyone should strive to have at least four income streams.

For us (me and my husband Prophet Carmel) I thank God for social media because that was our first contact place on Instagram. My husband slid into my DM [direct message].

I ghosted his DM messages for two years before I finally responded. He is Indian and had not been to Kenya up to that time. He used to hit on me with Godly rhymes. But you know persistence outweighs resistance.

Why I fell for him is that he brings out the baby girl in me, he allows me to be. He taps into Tasha. He never called me on Rev, Oracle, Pastor, or prophetess.

We don’t have children yet, two years after our marriage. We have the desire and the prayer; I think that would be one of the greatest blessings from God. Tutasubiri Mungu..

The type of woman any man shouldn’t marry is the gold digger. In this generation, many women aren’t looking for love but help. They don’t come for your heart but your hunt. This is why I tell women to be gold carriers instead. The difference between a gold-digger and a gold carrier does not only draw eyebrows but eyebrows and business plans. A gold-digger wants to know what car you drive; a gold carrier wants to know what drives you. A gold digger wants to know where you live, a gold carrier wants to know what lives in you.