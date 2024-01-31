Realtors lean on TikTok, YouTube to grow business

As demand for housing continues to rise due to a rapidly growing population, savvy realtors are updating their social media handles to offer easy and convenient solutions.

Two years ago, Thomas Wahome took a leap of faith and entered the real estate brokerage field when the Covid-19 pandemic left him unemployed.

There was a massive market as people, pushed by the harsh economic conditions, went hunting for cheaper houses, he says.

‘’Sometimes, you would find someone new to Nairobi looking for a house, but they had no idea where to start,’’ says Thomas.

Now, a shareholder of 254Rent, a firm that helps clients search for affordable rentals within Nairobi, says although they run platforms on X, Instagram, and Facebook, TikTok is the floor that holds their marketing.

‘’On TikTok, I can post a house, and it will be shared everywhere within a few hours. Using the platform, I can even fill a 50-unit apartment in a week,’’ he says.

Edna Moraa, popularly known as Naturalktedy, also swears by TikTok where her platform has attracted 1.3 million likes and has 114,800 followers. But it was on YouTube where she took her realtorship baby steps.

‘’Initially, I was focused on how to style natural hair. When I first posted my rental video, people really loved my voice. That’s how a real estate company contacted me and hooked me up with the first 20 houses,’’ says Edna.

Initially, she aimed to create content, but as Covid hit, she saw a business opportunity as people moved to cheaper houses.

Over the last three years that she has been running the Naturalktedy platform across her social media platforms, she has grown in the realtorship space.

“I have outgrown rentals due to demand from my diverse clientele. I’m currently working more on selling homes worth Sh6 million and above,” says Edna.

The demand

Digital estate agents have become the bridge connecting tenants and landlords.

According to the real estate website explodingtopics.com, some buyers purchased their homes without first stepping inside due to the pandemic and the competitive housing market in 2020. Most homebuyers could tour property virtually using such technology as 3D tours, drone videos, and virtual staging.

“Millennials, who are notorious for their reliance on social media, are turning to technology to learn more about their new neighbourhoods,” notes the experts.

Locally, there is marked demand for affordable rentals. Thomas notes that people are looking for houses in the range of Sh15,000 to Sh40,000.

‘’Tenants, especially those aged between 24 and 40 years, are going for houses with amenities such as security, balcony, Wi-Fi, parking and well-structured units with enough space and quality storage,” Thomas adds.

His target clientele are renters of bedsitters, one and two-bedroom houses mostly in Kasarani and Embakasi in Nairobi, Rongai in Kajoado, and Ruiru in Kiambu.

Edna says, “I mostly deal in affordable houses that cost at least Sh7 million and apartments in Kilimani, Lavington, and Kileleshwa in Nairobi.’’

Nairobi City Skyline on April 27, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

The process

“Mostly, we are contacted by the landlord of new apartments. We then take good pictures and videos of the house, including the extra amenities like a lift or gym that come with some of the houses. We then edit the and post the videos with prices and location,’’ says Thomas.

Sometimes, house hunters call in with inquiries about specific areas and the type of houses they want.

The charges depend on the location, going as high as Sh6,000. Thomas gets at least seven clients who pay for viewing in a week.

“We make it clear from the beginning that the fee is only for the viewing and not does not include rental charges,’’ he adds.

Edna, however, gets her viewing fee differently.

“I post content on my YouTube channel, which then pays me for the views and likes I get. However, I sometimes get clients who give me a token of appreciation for my service,’’ she says, noting that because of her decision to focus on buyers, “sometimes I can go for months without clients.’’

Challenges

Thomas says it has been difficult to gain people’s trust, especially as so many scams are going around on social media.

“There is an added risk of being scammed, especially when you are asked to pay a small fee before viewing the house,’’ he says.

Most houses have also become unattainable for sections of the population as people look for affordable homes on a low budget.

“It has created an imbalance; the demand is higher than the supply, especially if you want a newly built house,’’ he says.

Edna has had her fair share of troubles with landlords. “Most landlords don’t live up to the agreement, especially after you get them a client for rental.’’

“Also, most millennial landlords think you want to rip off people using their houses, especially if you say you are putting it on TikTok,’’ Thomas adds.

What to consider

Ken Mohochi, a property consultant with Liberty Homes, a Kenya-based estate agency, warns that social media should not substitute due diligence as a buyer or someone looking to rent.

“As much as you see beautiful pictures on the internet, always make sure you sign a contract and work with a reputable institution, especially if you are looking to buy a home,’’ he advises.

When looking for a home, he says you should consider sites that will help you search, find and buy or make a commitment if you are renting.