Nonini sues influencer Brian Mutinda, Japanese firm for copyright breach

Hip hop artiste Hubert Nakitare, popularly known as Nonini, has filed a lawsuit against Japanese company Syinix electronics and influencer Brian Mutinda for copyright infringement. This is after Mr Mutinda used one of the rapper's biggest hits, “We Kamu”, in a video advertising a new flat screen TV from Syinix.

Nonini filed the suit at Milimani Law Courts Thursday under case number E4007 of 2022.

“You are hereby required within 15 days from the date of service hereof to enter an appearance in the said suit. Should you fail to enter an appearance within the time mentioned above, the plaintiff may proceed to the suit and judgement may be given in your absence,” read part of the court document shared by the artiste on Instagram.

In July, Nonini had written to Syinix electronics demanding an apology from the company.

Social media influencer Brian Mutinda. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

“On April 30, 2022 your social media influencer by the name Brian Mutinda created a short video meant to market the products of Syinix Electronics which he posted on his Instagram page. The same short video was also posted on your verified Facebook page. Our client’s song titled ‘We Kamu’ was synchronised with the visuals without a synchronisation licence contrary to copyright laws,” reads part of the letter from Nonini’s lawyers.

Syinix denied creating any video involved in copyright infringement. However, the firm said it is interested in discussing the possibility of issuing a synchronization licence of 'We Kamu' with Nonini.

“Our client (Syinix) denies creating any video in infringement of your client’s copyright. That if at all our client posted any purportedly infringing video on its social media page then do note that at all material times it was not aware and had no reasonable grounds for suspecting subsistence of copyright to the said video,” the firm's lawyers said.