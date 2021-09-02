Tinker, tailor, trendy, timeless

Photo credit: Shutterstock

What you need to know:

  • One big challenge is that most local designs sell for higher prices than imported clothes


  • It is also hard to get raw materials since the local textile industry is on its knees

A critical part of a people’s culture is their mode of dressing, which speaks about their beliefs, way of life and even the environment where they live. Whereas colonisation saw many communities abandon their traditional forms of dressing, that has in no way deterred Kenyans from finding creative ways of expressing themselves through modern fashion. Today we speak to young people who are on the front line when it comes to fashion, aiming to come up with designs and dresses that will not only turn heads but also guarantee comfortability and a boost in self-esteem.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.