The top reasons why I want to study abroad

Most people believe that education is the passport to the future, for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today.

Career pathways and livelihoods are built on the foundation laid out in education. Sadly, this isn’t always the case. Students at all levels of education suffer great disappointment when they unexpectedly don’t have a promising future despite working hard.

Although the Kenyan government is committed to ensuring all children have access to education, students still feel that the academics offered is not supporting people in reaching their potential.

Recent findings from psychologists in Kenya indicate that a number of jobless educated young men and women commit suicide every year in the country.

More often, it has been observed that some students fail to complete their education because of a myriad of reasons. We find that the transiting students are in most cases from able families who can pay school fees while the poor students are left to drain their expectations down on nothing.

Similarly, those who succeed in completing their education end up being frustrated in the job market since the recruitment process is tedious and to some extent depends on who you know.

With these frustrations in mind, some students prefer to go and study abroad where learning opportunities are made accessible to all students regardless of their social, economic, political, and historical backgrounds.

To unpack this issue, we speak to four graduates who have suffered a variety of disappointments which pushes them to prefer diaspora education system.

Abishag Kangor, 23, Pursuing Masters in cooperative management

Master Student, Cooperative University, Karen

“Who wouldn’t want to study abroad? If given a chance I would choose Canada or the United States because the education system is well endorsed and rewarded after completion. The Diaspora education system is better than the Kenyan system because it is more practical and exposes learners to available opportunities that match their education level. Students also get a chance to work as they study, which helps students pay school fees.

I wish the Kenyan education system would be more skill-based than performance-based. My perspective on the education system, especially 8.4.4, is that most students read to excel and not to gain any skill.

Most people believe that hard work will automatically lead to success, and that passing exams is an indication of one’s effort and discipline. Sadly, this isn’t always the case. Some students suffer great disappointment when they unexpectedly get poor results despite working hard. With the introduction of Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), we hope the education system impacts skills on the learners.

Despite the challenges in the education system, I want to do my best and complete my PHD in my late 20’s.

Early this year, I enrolled for Masters in cooperative management in Cooperative University, and my future career goal is to venture into the cooperative world, to explore it and maybe someday find myself in some government ministries handling matters to do with cooperatives.

Given a chance, I would love to pursue my PHD in the diaspora because of the countless career opportunities in universities and research institutions.”

Abishag Kangor, 23, is pursuing Master's in cooperative management at Cooperative University, Karen, Nairobi. Photo credit: Pool

Elizabeth Okoba, 25

Graduated in 2022 with a Bachelor's in cooperative business finance option

“Given a chance, I will not even think twice about studying abroad, precisely Canada. Canadian universities are more likely to offer financial aid or scholarships to international students. I graduated with first-class honours, but unfortunately, the fruits haven’t paid off.

I believe our education system is not rewarding hard work as those who scored highly are struggling. This discourages many people from pursuing education since they no longer see it as a path to success.

I prefer diaspora education to our education system because it would give me a chance to explore different majors while still working. There is a great assurance that my hard work will be rewarded. It also creates a strong platform to test my language skills by taking English proficiency tests like TOEFL and IELTS and hence.

Now that I am in Kenya, all is not lost, I am looking forward to networking with people that I admire so that I can sharpen my skills professionally.”





Stella Muthama, 24, quality assurance/inventory controller

Kenyan education system is outdated and trailing behind the world

“I am glad to have completed my degree in Bachelor of cooperative business finance option in 2022. I didn’t have a choice to study abroad but given a chance, I would have pursued my studies there.

Currently, I am working as a quality assurance/inventory controller. I had to embrace the opportunity although this is not what I pursued in school. I find the Kenyan education system outdated, trailing behind the world. It barely gives students adequate skills to compete on a global scale and does little in rewarding those that pursue different majors. Although diaspora education has its own challenges, for instance, enrolling as an international student and getting a student visa, it has a track record of reliability in those who succeed in pursuing their education. Studying abroad provides opportunities to be employed and venture into business.

On the flip side, even with the skills gathered in school, there are no available jobs and taxation for starting a business is crippling, hence discouraging many.

I would love to further my studies in Australia. The process of enrolling in school and getting a student visa is easier compared to other countries like the United States. The country offers an exciting and affordable lifestyle for students.

The scenic beauty and the sea and sunshine are other key factors and benefits of studying in Australia. Also, the country has invested heavily in research and has produced outstanding research in various fields. For instance, well-known discoveries that have come out of the country include penicillin, ultrasound machines, and flight data recorders.”

Victor Wambua, 32, A full-time Lecturer

Corruption hinders the Kenyan government from having a better education system

“If I got the chance in my 20s, I would have pursued my education abroad. I am glad that my parents did all they could to take me to school and I have continuously built more knowledge in the field of finance management.

As a full time-lecturer, I can attest that the education system in Kenya rewards high performance to some extent by providing scholarships and job opportunities. Nevertheless, we also have learners who are hardworking, but their efforts are not rewarded due to corruption.

The education system abroad provides expanded opportunities and helps one gain international recognition and work experience. It also offers exposure to different cultures and experiences. I have encountered instances where students from poor backgrounds had to drop out of school because of a lack of school fees.

This is unlike international education which supports the less privileged to get scholarships and great opportunities to further their studies.

Since I am in academia, I would like to gain more skills and expertise in research and consultancy. My future plan is to venture more into research and project execution both in Kenya and abroad and ultimately become one of the best researchers in the field of finance and management. If I ever get a chance to go abroad, I would build my career both locally and internationally.”





Expert View

Caroline Atieno, a Nairobi-based counselling psychologist, says that most parents and guardians expect a lot from their children, but the question arises of whether they are willing to talk to them and understand their inspirations.

With the introduction of CBC, the government is working hard to embrace skill-based performance which was lacking years ago. Going abroad is costly as one needs to pay for the trip, school fees, and accommodation. Despite students desiring to go abroad, not many parents can afford it. For those who can afford it, it is key to have a meaningful conversation with the child and weigh all options and settle on whether to go abroad or pursue education here.





Advice to students going abroad for education

Establish a plan: It is important to create a bucket list of the program goals. In order to love your journey of studying abroad, you should know your goals and achievements. This will keep you focused on what’s important in life, rather than getting distracted from unimportant activities.

Leave your comfort zone and try new things: Do not be afraid to try new things whether it’s learning a new language or trying new food. There are plenty of opportunities for you to learn and grow during your study abroad.

Do your research on the area: Before you go to study abroad, it is important you do a little research on the area. Research the language of where you are going and learn how you will cope with the culture that affects many.

Make meaningful friendships and connections: During your study abroad, you will meet numerous influential colleagues and professionals. Get to know them and save their contact information, Stay in touch with them even after the program ends.

Embrace the local language and culture: This will give you a deeper appreciation for everything that makes up their way of life. Understand why people do things the way they do and do not impose your values on others.





For parents with children who want to study abroad

Although it may be hard to let your child go, allowing them to study abroad may expand their horizons, and give them new opportunities.

Think about the benefits: If you are worried about your child’s decision to study abroad, it may hinder you from considering the many benefits they stand to gain. Think about the benefits that may emerge and carefully consider some of the obstacles and find ways to cope with them.

Be practical: Before your child packs their suitcase and heads off to the airport, it is important that you spend adequate time preparing them for life without you by their side.

Research your child’s options and requirements: As soon as the child expresses the desire to study abroad, you need to lay the foundation for their big transition. Support them as they apply for their course and potentially for any scholarships or financial aid programs that their selected university has to offer.

Consider the resources available: Understand all the resources required for the trip and how to apply for the visa.

Work towards the plan: As soon as the child goes abroad, encourage them towards achieving the set goals and objectives.