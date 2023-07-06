The blogger who prefers to be paid in crypto

Christine Makau, 25, is a budding entrepreneur, author, blogger, and socialite who runs an entertainment joint by the name Tinas Royal. Christine is also an advocate of prosperity and self-development.

How did your business journey begin?

I was employed for about two years as a beautician and physiotherapist in various salons and beauty spas in Mombasa before I ventured into business. While still employed, I had begun to save a portion of my monthly salary to invest in my dream of becoming a business owner and leader in my community.

And after I left employment, I decided to be frugal in my spending, and also invest in cryptocurrency and stock plays to make more money. This required a lot of discipline and personal research, and can be a risky undertaking if you don’t know how things work in virtual trading. After a series of ups and downs, I raised enough money to start my sports bar, Tina's Royal Nights.

Could you let us in on your life as a socialite?

I leverage my influence to market other people’s songs. The more I grow my brand, the more I charge clients to market their songs on my platforms. I am open to marketing products too, if a favourable offer comes my way.

How do you charge clients?

At the moment, I’m primarily marketing international musicians and producers of various music genres. I accept various forms of payment but have a preference for digital payments especially Bitcoin, and cryptocurrency.

It has functionalities similar to M-Pesa services, but is more flexible. The reason I prefer this particular system of payment in my business is because it makes financial transactions between the business and foreigners more fluid.

But the government has been warning against use of virtual currency…

The fear surrounding crypto has been perpetuated by misinformation about digital currency. No investment is 100 per cent risk free. Even investment in stocks or securities, or starting a new business, cannot guarantee you full returns.

The best way to mitigate loss is to take calculated risks. This requires you to conduct due diligence and research to understand exactly what you’re putting your hard earned money into. You should only invest an amount you are willing to lose. Also, there are systems in place on virtually every trading platform that allow investors of cryptocurrency (and stocks) to sell if the prices are falling.

So, if an investor is just watching the value of their investment decrease right before their eyes, then whose fault is it? If a person is not even being attentive to the market and decides to blindly put their life savings into something they do not know about, or worse, give their money to someone else to invest on their behalf, then maybe that person should not be investing at all in the first place.

Does blogging pay?

I have been in it for six months, and I can say it pays, but only if one knows how to utilise social media platforms and package content well.

For a TikTok post featuring an artist's song, I charge between Sh5, 000 and Sh10, 000. An Instagram Reel goes for between Sh15, 000 and Sh20, 000. These prices change depending on different clients and other factors.

You’re a self-published author as well. What does your maiden book focus on?

The book is titled: Queen, Become Boss: 13 Steps To Achieve Entrepreneurial Success as a Female Leader. It is a self-help book for aspiring female entrepreneurs to excel in today's business world. In the book, I outline relevant points that are not commonly discussed in business settings. I wrote the book because I wanted to share the tips that helped me locate success in my own life with other women who aspire to someday become their own bosses.

Is it tough getting published?

Oh no, it is not tough at all to become published in this age of technology. No matter where you are from or happen to be, if you have an idea, and access to a pen and paper, an electronic device, and good internet connection, you can publish a book. For example, although the eBook edition of my book is available on my website, I also published a physical paperback on the global marketplace, Amazon, which is free to do as an independent publisher. Information to do all of this is freely available on the internet. It is all a matter of effort and determination.

What business lessons have you learnt in your journey?

Consistency really pays. Being consistent allows me to more easily recognise my faults and improve my skills every single day. I do not quit or slow down at any point in my process. I often have to re-evaluate and readjust from time to time to be more efficient, but the drive to move forward always remains.