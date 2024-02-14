Kenyan batter looks ahead to World Cup glory

How does it feel to hold the ICC Women's Associate Cricketer of the Year title?

It was truly an honour. It was a great reward for the countless hours I put in training and all the sacrifices I have made in my cricket career. This recognition means a lot to me and motivates me to continue striving for excellence. I am forever indebted to my local club, Pirates Cricket Club, my teammates, coaches, and supporters who have been with me every step of the way.



You are the only player with 1000+ runs and 50+ wickets in Twenty20 International cricket (T20Is); what is the secret to getting such numbers?

Achieving the milestone requires a combination of skill, consistency, and adaptability. It involves relentless practice, a deep understanding of the game and the ability to perform consistently under pressure. Staying physically fit and mentally sharp is also crucial for maintaining peak performance throughout the grueling T20 format. Above all, one must have the passion and drive to continuously improve and make meaningful contributions to the team.



Let’s go back to the beginning...what inspired you to take up this sport?

I was initially moved to pursue cricket when a charity group by the name Cricket Without Boundaries (CWB) visited my primary school, Kisulisuli Primary. Their mission was to create awareness on HIV/AIDS across the world using cricket. I got curious and decided to try the sport, and was surprised to find that I really liked it. While I tried various sports during my childhood, including soccer, basketball and rugby, cricket always held a special place in my heart, and that is why I chose to concentrate on it.



What challenges have you encountered in your journey?

Limited resources and few opportunities to play both locally and internationally top the list. Adapting to different playing conditions and against different opponents is not easy, and I am yet to find a perfect balance between the demands of the sport and other aspects of my life.

To navigate these challenges, I try to remain resilient and maintain a positive mindset. I've sought opportunities to improve my skills through extra training, playing in the men's cricket league with my local club, and I constantly seek guidance from experienced mentors both local and international. Additionally, surrounding myself with a supportive network of teammates, coaches and family members has been instrumental in helping me overcome obstacles and stay focused.



Is there someone out there you consider your role model in cricket?

Yes, Barbadian Deandra Dottin. She is a former player for the West Indies national women's team. I admire her incredible skill, determination, resilience and sportsmanship. She exemplifies professionalism both on and off the field, and her ability to keep calm while batting and perform consistently at the highest level is truly inspiring.



I know it is too early to ask, but how are you preparing for life after cricket?

I truly understand the importance of planning for the future. My focus is currently on building the next crop of cricketers under the MCC Foundation. I am actively exploring opportunities for education, skill development, and career planning alongside my cricket commitments.



Tell us about your best and worst moments as a cricketer so far…

My best moment was when I found out that I was the ICC Associate Cricketer of the Year 2023. I have never felt closer to my dreams and ambitions like I do right now. My worst moment was in 2022 when I was temporarily banned from playing for the national team due to a disciplinary issue. While it was a difficult experience to go through, it served as a learning opportunity and motivated me to work even harder.



What do you make of the state of women's cricket in Kenya?

I can best describe it as chaotic, but I believe it will grow with sound leadership, and more investment from all stakeholders. While the women's game may not yet have the same level of visibility and resources as the men's game, there is growing interest and recognition of the potential for growth and development. The Kenya women's cricket team has made significant strides in recent years, competing in various international tournaments and gaining valuable experience against top teams. However, we need to compete consistently at the highest level so that we can gain more recognition on the global stage.



What is your big dream?

I hope one day I will get to play for a club outside the country, and also to someday compete at the Cricket World Cup. I aspire to leave a good legacy, inspire future generations of cricketers, and be remembered as a respected and accomplished player. Additionally, I hope to use my profile to promote the values of sportsmanship, diversity, and inclusivity.