I aim to set the pace in the betting space

In the 1990s, becoming a proficient financial systems expert required a sharp eye for numbers, a deep understanding of processes, and a keen awareness of market trends. While these fundamentals remain unchanged, technology has significantly accelerated and transformed the field.

Joash Ajuoga, the Country Manager of 22Bet Kenya, has over 20 years of experience across various industries at various management levels. He shares his insights on thriving in the financial systems sector.

What is your educational background?

I hold a higher diploma in software engineering, a higher diploma in project management, and 20 years of experience from exposure to different sectors.

What was your dream career?

Growing up, I wanted to venture into mechanical engineering. This dream however changed with time as I interacted with different professionals.

What does it take to be a financial systems expert?

It requires good knowledge of financial systems, processes and markets, which includes integration and links to other related systems, ability to consume feedback and strengths in research and development. The ability to consume and act on feedback is crucial for continuous improvement and adaptation. Engaging in ongoing research and development helps you stay ahead of industry trends and innovations. Listening to stakeholders, whether they are clients, team members, or partners, enables organisations to adapt and enhance their offerings. This feedback loop is integral for refining processes and responding to changing market needs.

Professionals should be adept at linking financial processes with other business functions such as marketing, operations, and IT to create a cohesive operational framework. Integration facilitates data flow and improves decision-making across departments, which is vital for a business’s success.

Tell us about your current position, what exactly does your role entail?

One of my primary focuses is on compliance. Working closely with regulatory bodies is crucial for maintaining our integrity and ensuring that we adhere to all legal standards. This relationship not only helps us navigate the regulatory landscape but also builds trust with stakeholders and clients. Engaging with these entities requires vigilance and responsiveness, as regulations can change rapidly.

Good coordination and communication are vital, both internally and externally. I prioritise fostering strong relationships with our departmental heads and team leaders. By ensuring that everyone is aligned on our goals and objectives, we can operate more efficiently and effectively. Regular meetings and updates help maintain transparency and encourage collaboration, enabling us to tackle challenges as a unified team.

My role also involves studying, analysing, and optimising our processes. I regularly assess our operations to identify areas for improvement. This could mean streamlining workflows, enhancing customer experiences, or implementing new technologies to boost efficiency. By continuously refining our processes, we position ourselves to respond swiftly to market demands and maintain our competitive edge.

What’s the most exciting thing about your job?

There is always something new to learn every day, and that makes me excited about new projects. Whether it’s exploring new technologies, optimising processes, or launching innovative marketing strategies, there’s always something on the horizon that piques my interest. Each project not only enhances my understanding of the industry but also allows me to collaborate with talented team members who bring diverse perspectives and expertise.

When not working at your current position, what do you do?

I just learnt how to play golf and it is startling how I lived this long without experiencing this game. What’s truly fascinating is how much I’ve learned from golf that mirrors life’s challenges. The sport teaches patience, focus, and resilience – qualities that are essential in both golf and my professional life. For instance, navigating the course requires careful planning and execution, much like strategising in business. When faced with obstacles, whether it's a tricky hole or a tough market situation, I’ve learned to assess the situation calmly and tweak my approach to achieve my goals.

What are your goals?

My dream is to ensure that I become part of a team that creates a brand that will set the pace for the industry. By focusing on brand identity, driving innovation, and ensuring compliance, I’m dedicated to creating a quality brand that reflects our values and inspires others.