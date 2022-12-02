How to handle performance review anxiety

The end of the year is here and most companies are conducting their annual performance reviews. For most employees, the exercise can be daunting, if not stressful. However, the exercise doesn’t have to be so frustrating. You can prepare by doing a self-evaluation exercise before the performance review. This can help you reduce tense emotions. It also prepares you for what you can control and gets your mind to focus more on the job at hand and less on panicking.

Here is how to conduct a self-assessment that will help you deal with the anxiety brought about by performance reviews.

List all your achievements and failures

Write down all your career highlights for the year, from those big projects that you have completed to those clients that you have made extra happy. This reminds you of all that you have achieved this year and fills you with confidence as you are head to that meeting. It also gives you reference points to talk about during the process.

While at it, acknowledge your failures and as you list them, include strategies on how you intend to work on them. Your strategies should align with the company’s plans for next year. Develop goals which you would like to work on and be as clear and realistic as possible on the objectives so that you can articulate them clearly in your presentation.

Review past feedback

It is important to acknowledge the feedback from your previous evaluation as it can help you improve. Going through your past experiences enables you to know what to avoid and what to focus on during the exercise. Reflecting on a past experience can also help you know where your strengths and weaknesses lie, which will aid you in your preparation for the coming evaluation exercise. This is also a great time to look back at your previous goals and ask yourself whether you have achieved them.

Get in the right mindset

Change the way you think and get yourself into a positive headspace. Be optimistic about the conversation that you are about to have by keeping an open mind being open to constructive criticism and feedback. You can practice being calm and confident by doing regular self-talk in front of a mirror. Psyche yourself up and don’t overthink the assessment. Focus your time and energy on helping yourself feel better.

Consider peer support

If it is your first time to be evaluated, consider talking to your colleagues to learn from their experiences. Holding such discussions not only gives you insights into how to handle yourself during the exercise but also lets you know what to expect. You can also use such an opportunity to collect comprehensive feedback from different people on how you have performed across your various roles in the company.

Know what to expect from your supervisor

As the day approaches, consider asking your boss for the review tips that he will use to assess you and what he expects of you. Seek to know what metrics or benchmarks will be used to assess you. Also, inquire about the topics he intends to cover in your review so that you can adequately prepare for what is expected of you. You can also contact the human resource department to find out as much as you can about the review process.