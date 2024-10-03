From my stressful skin condition, a beauty business was born

Growing up, Carol Wacuka had low self-esteem owing to a skin condition that caused her to hide under heavy makeup. However, the 28-year-old turned the condition to her advantage by enrolling in a beauty college. She graduated in 2019 with a diploma in beauty therapy. Today she runs a beauty business with branches in Nairobi and Nakuru.

How did you manage to establish a skin care business?

I had problems with my skin ever since I was a teenager. I had an uneven skin tone which really affected my self-esteem. I used to wear very thick makeup almost all the time, and it really bothered me. As I searched for solutions online to try and understand this situation, I began getting interested in dermatology, especially the beauty aspect of skin care, so enrolled in a beauty school and took a diploma course in beauty therapy.

Beginnings are always humble, how fast did your business take off?

To be honest, one must know the ropes in any industry before venturing into business, especially how the market operates. I was employed in a spa in Westlands as a beauty therapist. My services included facial treatment, makeup, and massage. Then I started selling skincare products from my house. I would get orders and deliver them personally to clients. I started getting more orders and the hassle of delivering them personally got a little bit tricky because at that time I was still employed.

I decided to be storing them at my work place because we had lockable personal lockers. Our offices were located in Westlands and that worked for me because I could easily get clients. Soon after I started, the demand grew and I also had a lot of stock so I decided to rent a shelf in Nairobi CBD where clients could pick the products. Also, I began using riders to make deliveries.

Many have a challenge with the rent-a-shelf model, how was your experience?

I have no complaints. I really wanted a place where I could engage with my clients, and a physical location in Nairobi CBD was ideal because I could get many walk-in clients. Once I got the location, the volume of sales grew significantly, and I began feeling that employment wasn't for me. I quit my job to concentrate on business. Now, five years later, I have no regrets.

Are you satisfied with how fast the business has grown?

I can’t complain. The world of business is different from that of employment. You don't have the same luxuries or benefits that employment offers, but you can challenge yourself to move to the next height and be captain of the industry in a given business segment. Opening the Nakuru branch was a really huge step, and although I am not yet where I want to be, I am trusting the process.

What are some of challenges you’ve faced so far?

One of the main ones is currency fluctuation. I ship most of my products from abroad, so changes in the dollar affect the prices, and we have to pass this additional cost to the customers. That is sometimes hard to explain to clients.

How many employees do you have and what do you look for in a new hire?

I have one in Nairobi and the other in Nakuru. When hiring, I always look for individuals who are good with skin consultation, have content creating skills, engage clients, are respectful, disciplined and, of course, fluent in English.

What is your short term vision?

I want to create my own skincare brand and be the best in providing skin solutions, of course drawing from my own experience.

Do you reinvest profits in the business or channel them to a different project?

Yes, I reinvest profits back into the business. One thing I have learned about skincare is that it evolves every day and products are being launched every day. I therefore have to restock new products frequently.

What business lessons have you learned along the way?

One of the most critical lessons is that failure is an essential part of the journey. It is important to recognise failure as an opportunity to learn and grow. Secondly, never be afraid of taking risks. Skintrest Ke, my business, was a risk and today it is a thriving business.

Any mistake that you made and still regret?

Keep your business affairs from family life and friends. I learned that the hard way. Many, especially family, relatives and friends, will not share in your vision and will talk you out of the idea, but will be first to toast you on your success!

What advice would you give to those looking to invest in a business?

Put God first. There will never be a perfect time for you to start. Again, no one will ever do it like you so start now. Don't listen to naysayers who are there to distract you from your vision or goals. Not every advice is good advice.