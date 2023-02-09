Ask HR: With the recent redundancies, would you advise me to study journalism?

I am pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies. I am in third year but I’m almost giving up because I’m not sure what career I’m going to build after my studies. The media industry seems to be firing people every day. Would you advise me to continue studying this course?

Your parents have invested money, and you have put in time and effort to reach the level you are in. Therefore, I would encourage you to complete your studies. The degree you are pursuing provides many options in terms of careers. You can work in the mainstream media, advertising agencies, corporates, non-governmental bodies and government agencies in the communications department. Media houses are increasingly losing talent to the county governments and parastatals. This is a clear indication that the communication skillsets are in high demand. If you have the right mindset, there are numerous opportunities. Technology has disrupted all sectors, so you must have stay abreast of the trends of the industry. In media houses today, there are more opportunities in the digital platforms than ever before. For this you will need new skills, which you can acquire either by seeking an attachment, or enrolling in online courses. You can also acquire the skills on the job.

Most universities are responding to changing needs in the job market by including digital courses in their courses. If this is not happening in your university, find out from colleagues in other universities what new skills they are learning. If you decide to be self-employed, there are also emerging careers in content creation, but these too require the communication skills that you are currently learning. Don’t limit yourself to a particular industry. The media is also recruiting for new roles such as product managers, data engineers, venture builders and audience engagement talent.

What will make you competitive is how fast you shift your mindset and align your skills to fill the existing gaps. You can pursue a profession that is not related to the degree you have. Most of your lecturers are industry experts, so don’t be shy to share your concerns. It is from networking that you will learn of the opportunities beyond mainstream media. They can also share the skills and competencies required in this emerging digital space so that you can prepare adequately.