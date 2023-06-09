Ask HR: We are overworked and fatigued. How can we make our voices heard?

Last year my company reviewed its organisation structure to respond to the effects of Covid season. A downsizing of employees followed soon after and many were sent home. Now, one year later, our workload has increased and despite asking for new employees, we have had to take more work with little rest. Many of us have not taken leave as it keeps being deferred. While we are excited that the business has improved, we are experiencing fatigue and burnout and our leaders seem unconcerned. How can we make our voices heard before things get worse?

Although you are not at a very good place right now, I am glad you are not sitting and waiting for the worst to happen, but you are seeking help. The desire to accomplish goals especially at a time when unemployment rates are high can lead to devastating health outcomes. Your challenging situation could be stemming from deeper systemic issues and may need a deeper analysis. I will highlight just three that could be quick wins.

Whereas a new structure means increased workload, when employers fit old workload to a smaller structure without proper rationalisation, overwork and burnout catches up very fast and can wipe off all gains if not addressed timely. The second challenge arises from work culture. Team dynamics play an important role in how work gets done, distributed, supported, assessed, supervised and rewarded.

I have seen employees who are just busy bodies idling during the day, only to become very busy as the end of the workday approaches, missing critical deadlines and ending up working late due to lack of proper planning. Then, lastly, unavailability of the appropriate tools, skills and resources to make work happen. This means work that could have been accomplished faster and more effectively ends up dragging on and affecting your rest time.

You need to identify the factors contributing to this situation. Since this is affecting you as a group, discuss objectively, identify the enablers of your challenges and share this with your management. I have three suggestions. You can speak to your supervisor, depending on your work relationship. This works well if you have a good work culture where your supervisor will not feel like their weaknesses are being exposed. A second option is to seek audience with the management and table your challenges, or share your concerns during regular staff meetings.

You third option is to use the standard grievance process available. Do not just list the challenges, provide practical solutions. If the issues are systemic, the solution is not more staff. The root cause must be addressed. Your physical and mental health is important, so do not shy from seeking medical help to be granted rest even as the matters get addressed.