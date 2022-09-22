Ask HR: How do I give my bosses advise without seeming overambitious?

I am a recently hired HR Officer in an SME that is four years old. We are a staff of 33 including me. I would like to develop a HR strategy to help the business. I have been here for three weeks and want to demonstrate how HR will add value, but I am getting little attention at present. How would you advise me to proceed?

Although many businesses realise the importance of having the right people in place, few start with a HR function. It is normal for founders, regardless of their professional background, to play multiple roles at the onset of their businesses including managing human resources. And this is indeed understandable since the priority early in the life of a business is to lift off the ground with the least drag possible, by primarily focusing on resources directly related to sales.

Developing a HR strategy in a situation like yours first requires a foundation to be laid. Certain basics need to be in place otherwise you could sell people management ideas to your business that may sound lofty. Do you have employee files that hold personal information and official documents including job descriptions and employment contracts? Do you have basic HR policies and practice? Employment legislation stipulates these requirements; check that you have them in place for your business. Does your organisation comply with requirements relating to income tax, NFSSF, NHIF and HELB?

Have you a sound understanding of your business? How is it performing currently? Who are its competitors? What are its key priorities? What keeps your CEO awake at night? Appreciating your business and its context will provide the substrate for developing your approach as the organisation’s HR Officer.

How best can you help the business achieve its objectives? Is it through helping with the recruitment of capable people? Is it ensuring that the business has clear accountabilities for each employee? Is it through training its people? Is it helping the business appreciate the levers of employee engagement and performance? Is it helping to structure the organisation for greater efficiency? Is it calling out and treating cultural maladies that undermine the success of the business?