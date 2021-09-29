Ask HR: How can I bounce back after being out of work for so long?

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Mwikali Muthiani

What you need to know:

  • When you get the interview opportunity, be careful not to present your five years in business as a failure.


  • Share your successes, challenges and lessons learnt, showcasing how that experience is related to the role.


  • Some employers worry about the retention success of employees returning from failed business ventures.

I left work five years ago to start a business. This was going well until the pandemic hit us. My business has collapsed and I have decided to look for a job. Where do I start and how do I navigate the job market? How do I convince employers that my five years’ experience in business can be of benefit to them?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.