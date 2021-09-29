Ask HR: How can I bounce back after being out of work for so long?

I left work five years ago to start a business. This was going well until the pandemic hit us. My business has collapsed and I have decided to look for a job. Where do I start and how do I navigate the job market? How do I convince employers that my five years’ experience in business can be of benefit to them?

You took a bold step to pursue your dream at a time when you felt the environment was right. But since then, as you say, the business landscape has changed. Many organisations have faced similar challenges and are strategising on how to remain afloat. Your biggest challenge is how to position yourself competitively in a market full of highly qualified candidates. I have a few tips on how you could stand out.

Job search at re-entry stage is not about sending your resume to every job opening and sounding desperate. It is about deliberately seeking employers who would benefit from your skills and experience. So, get your list ready, then start networking. Let a trusted network of friends – former colleagues, clients, relatives and supervisors – know that you are back in the market, and that you would like their help.

Your next group of networks should include headhunters and general recruiters. List and select the ones you would like to work with, and brief them about your skills and competencies. In selecting the most suitable employer, consider whether they are generalist recruiters or are more focused on particular sectors or positions that are in your list of employers. At this point, you should have a professional resume that summarises your competencies and experiences in a friendly format, being succinct and to the point. Professional job search sites are other tools you can use to announce your availability by creating a suitable job search profile.

When you get the interview opportunity, be careful not to present your five years in business as a failure. Share your successes, challenges and lessons learnt, showcasing how that experience is related to the role. Some employers worry about the retention success of employees returning from failed business ventures. Tell your story in a way that captures your passion, and demonstrate in depth understanding of the employer’s business, competition landscape, and how your skills and competencies would be of great value to the organisation. Demonstrating interest in the job may give you an opportunity to showcase your capability. Try not to raise doubts that you are just idling as you wait for the market landscape to improve.