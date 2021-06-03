Woman to Woman: On mission to provide access to safe surgery for children

Rosemary Mugwe, a lawyer, is also the director for Africa- Kids Operating Room. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kids Operating Room is a global health charity focused on providing access to safe surgery for children.
  • We are world-leading providers of operating rooms for surgery in low- and middle-income countries, and we are also delivering the most ambitious training programme for new children’s surgeons ever undertaken in sub-Saharan Africa.

Rosemary Mugwe is a lawyer and the director of Africa-Kids Operating Room.

