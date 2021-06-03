Woman to Woman: On mission to provide access to safe surgery for children

Rosemary Mugwe is a lawyer and the director of Africa-Kids Operating Room.



Tell us more about your organisation; what kind of services do you offer?

Kids Operating Room is a global health charity focused on providing access to safe surgery for children. We are world-leading providers of operating rooms for surgery in low- and middle-income countries, and we are also delivering the most ambitious training programme for new children’s surgeons ever undertaken in sub-Saharan Africa.

How many experts have benefited from the training for Kenya and how many children received support from the organisation?

We installed our first paediatric operating room in Kenya at Tenwek Mission Hospital in January this year. We plan to install a further three state-of-the-art operating rooms in Kakuma refugee camp (the first-ever dedicated children operating in a refugee camp in the world), Makueni Country Referral Hospital and Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital. Next year we will move into four more hospitals in the country.

What are your key responsibilities as director for Africa?

I founded the Africa office, and I am responsible for its day-to-day operations. I work with governments, professional bodies, regional economic communities, intergovernmental organisations, academic institutions and non-state actors to secure partnerships and political commitment to strengthen paediatric surgical capacity interventions in the sub- Sahara region.

For how long have you been doing the work?

I joined the organisation in January last year to establish the Africa office.

Before joining the children’s world, what were you doing?

I was the CEO of the College of Surgeons of East Central and Southern Africa for four years.

What is your biggest fear?

Being unable to provide for my children.

How are your days like?

I start my day at 5.30am with a short walk around the estate then prepare my children for school and get ready for work. I have breakfast at my desk. I check in with partners and colleagues across Africa, make follow-up or introductory calls with government officials and partners. Before Covid-19 struck, I had lots of travelling to project sites, but nowadays we do virtual meetings.

What drives you?

The hope that one day I will see every health facility with an operational theatre for children. I have seen so much anguish in Kenya and across the continent. I believe it’s our duty as individuals, governments, NGOs and international institutions to alleviate this problem collaboratively. No child should die or suffer disability because of lack of access to surgery. Everyone should make it happen!

Who is your role model?

Bineta Diop. She is from Senegal and currently the special envoy of the president of the Africa Union Commission for women, peace and security. Benita has been at the heart of most of Africa Union’s progressive charters and protocols on gender and social justice. I admire her intelligence, creativity, organisation skills and warmth — always there for everyone. And always opening doors for young African women and men.

In your capacity, how do you represent women?

By ensuring that my obligations are done to perfection, thus sending out a strong message that women make good leaders. In my work with governments, individuals, professional bodies, academic institutions and international and organisations, I have met exemplary leaders and a number of them are women and this goes to show that women are as capable. Gender isn’t and shouldn’t be the antagonist binary of men versus women.

Briefly talk about your background

I am a lawyer with a master’s in gender and development studies.

My passion is in policy and advocacy that affects social change. I have over 15 years of experience working on health development initiatives for various government agencies as well as international and regional organisations. I have had the opportunity to interact widely with significant regional processes that shape health and economic development as well as led various health programmes in multiple countries in positions that I have held.

How has the journey been to where you are now?

I am a product of my failures and hard work. I have learnt to make decisions, to make mistakes and learn from them to become a better professional, parent and citizen. I believe in hard work and being truthful to myself and everyone I am dealing with.

What message do you have for Kenyan women?

My message to Kenyan women is that there are many opportunities out there waiting for takers. Kenyan women are shattering ceilings and doing exemplary work out there. Make yourself great by grabbing opportunities and when you get there, help others, including men. We can only succeed as a nation by being collegial.

If you were given a chance to mentor women, what would you tell them?

Believe in yourself. Invest in yourself, your health, family and career. Do not be defined by what society thinks about you. Most importantly, do not be afraid to fail or to make mistakes. Failure makes great leaders and people. I have made mistakes as a mother, a friend, a professional and a leader. And every mistake has been a redline for learning to become a better mother, a better person, a better leader and a springboard to greater achievements. Success is the sum total of the hits and misses in our daily lives and the lessons we take from them.

How do you spend your free time?

I drive to Laikipia County to see my goats and sheep. I also unwind by reading and watching movies, and, nothing beats a good laugh and a drink with friends!

Where does your greatest fulfilment come from?

Children. Whenever I see children who have benefited from life-saving surgeries, it teaches me there’s hope. The warmth of my children when I get back home after a long day out.

What do you enjoy the most about your work?

The unpredictability. Today meeting with top government officials, tomorrow in hospital visiting operating rooms, next strategising with partners, next stuck on my desk writing reports, developing plans. I work with a much-energised team that is passionate about Africa and its peoples, especially children.

What’s your favourite meal?

Chicken tikka curry with nan.

Future plans?

To build alliances that will ensure every African child has access to medical care, including lifesaving surgery.