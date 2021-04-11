When in Rome, do not always do as Romans do

meal

It is impolite to decline what you are offered when you visit someone, and that it is disrespectful and insulting to your host if you failed to finish the meal you are served.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Caroline Njung'e

Editor, Society & Magazines

I am one of those people who believe that when you go to Rome, you should do as the Romans do. Being such a believer, I make an effort to fit in wherever I go, making a mental note to keep an open mind, to go with the flow.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.