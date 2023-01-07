The top lifestyle changes to help you defend against dementia

As my family knows, once I get an idea into my head, I’m like a dog with a bone – I won’t let go. And one such “idea” involved refusing to buy (and chucking out any existing) aluminium pans. Yes, they’re beautiful and shiny, and the food heats up really fast, but aluminium also has a number of toxic effects. And nowhere is this more clearly demonstrated than in Alzheimer’s disease.

Alzheimer’s is caused by the nerve cells in the brain being gradually destroyed, which leads to a reduction in mental function, loss of short-term memory, and mood problems such as childish behaviour or irritability. It eventually leads to senility and dementia.

While we don’t know what exactly causes Alzheimer’s, recent scientific studies provide four independent lines of compelling evidence that implicate aluminium, now a widely recognised nerve toxin. In one study, using aluminium-containing deodorants appeared to increase the risk of Alzheimer’s by 60 per cent. While this is still a controversial area of research, it would appear wise for people to do what they can to avoid aluminium exposure.

This would mean aluminium-containing antacid medication e.g. Maalox (the risk in high users was as high as 300 percent), and food packaged in aluminium cartons or cooked in aluminium pans should be avoided. Also avoid cooking in any cookware that is coated with a non-stick finish that is cracked. Stainless steel is always better.

I also advise you to avoid antiperspirants. Nearly all anti-perspirants contain aluminium salts which get absorbed into your body. An effective alternative is to wash your armpits daily with an effective and gentle antibacterial soap, and use an aluminium-free deodorant. Deodorants with clay do not have aluminium salts in them and pose no threat and can help some with perspiration.

Aluminium aside, exercise is another potent way to ward off Alzheimer's. Studies have shown the odds of developing Alzheimer's were nearly quadrupled in people who were less active during their leisure time compared with their peers. It is thought it has something to do with encouraging the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the brain. If you, like me, don’t fancy going to the gym, regular walking, gardening, stair-climbing and yoga also count.

And, of course, diet is important too. A high-fat diet seems to increase the risk of the condition, while one rich in oily fish (e.g. salmon, trout, tuna, mackerel, herring) and other omega-3 fats (e.g. flaxseed oil) seem to protect against the disease. A high level of monounsaturated fats (e.g. extra virgin olive oil) and a diet rich in cereals and grain also appear to be protective.





Curries too may help. It appears that curcumin, the pigment that gives turmeric its yellow colour is highly anti-inflammatory – especially against Alzheimers. Curcumin increases the production of a vital amino acid called glutathione, which is great for both your brain and your liver. Other foods that raise glutathione levels include asparagus, walnuts and avocado (spinach and tomatoes do too, but only if they are raw).

Remember, making dietary and lifestyle changes shouldn’t just be for a week or two in a burst of enthusiasm. You need to make them for good to make a long-term difference.







