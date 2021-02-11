African Heritage House
File | Nation Media Group

Lifestyle

Prime

The making of an architectural marvel that is African Heritage House

By  Nation Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The floors, walls, windows and ceilings are a replica of Swahili architecture and its usage of locally available materials such as mazeras stone slabs for the floors, while the mangrove poles on the ceiling make it as African as it can be.
  • The architectural outcome falls into Donovan’s initial plan to construct a house that was African in every way possible.

Donovan did not have a dream house until he saw the pre-colonial African mud hut.

Editor's picks

More about Life & Style

  1. PRIME African Heritage House: The making of an architectural marvel

  2. Pawrenting: Basics of choosing the right vet for your pet

  3. Just a Man: Surviving Valentine’s Day

  4. Legal Clinic: I want a refund for my four-year-old deposit

  5. The Reel: Why Bridgerton swept the nation

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.