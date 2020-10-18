Simple ways to live your life to the fullest

You want a more enjoyable life? Then stop worrying about what others are thinking about you. Setting your own standards is life-changing, though it’s not easy.

Because all through childhood you were endlessly told off, so you still crave approval. You’re not perfect for sure, so work on your imperfections. But meanwhile stop over-thinking everything you do, and your life will start to feel far better.

Some mistaken beliefs are also probably holding you back. Like thinking you’re not clever enough, or you’re too old. Stop believing things like age matter. And that project you think you aren’t good enough to do? Do it anyway.

We’re given so much as children that it’s easy to grow up feeling the world owes you a living. It surely doesn’t. Do it yourself. You’re not a child any more, needing someone else to fulfil your dreams.

Stop avoiding risks

Keep your focus on what you want, because what you focus on is what you get. And learn to be an optimist, spotting every opportunity, not the pessimist who misses them. Your attitudes are a skill, not a prison sentence.

Somehow we overcomplicate life, and do nothing because we think everything’s too difficult. Instead, focus on finding the simplest path to your goals.

Woody Allen (American film director and actor) famously said that 80 per cent of success is just showing up. It’s true, so meet more people and do more stuff. Because success is mostly just a numbers game, and winners often succeed simply by meeting more people and trying more new things than everyone else.

Stop avoiding risks, because the cautious mess up as much as the bold. The future’s always uncertain, and life’s either a daring adventure or nothing. So once you stop clinging to safe options, life suddenly becomes a whole lot more interesting and exciting.

And anyway, most of the things you fear will never happen. So worrying about them is just a waste of time. Instead, live life to the full. Remember the Nike slogan? Just do it!

Don’t get caught up in perfectionist thinking, and stop taking everything so seriously. You’ll also be happier if you learn to appreciate the little things, like good food, a sunny day, your health, friends and family.

Winning strategy

Learn how to control your emotions, instead of letting them control you. And show them only when it’s to your advantage. Keeping your emotions invisible can be a winning strategy, and not only in a poker game.

Never mistake being busy for taking action. Reading your emails rarely moves you towards your goals. Instead, consciously make sure you do something every single day that’s taking you where you want to go.

Rethink your attitude towards failure. Because whatever it is you want to do, you’ll start out as a beginner. And will make a lot of mistakes along the way.

Above all, don’t settle for anything less than what you truly want. Strive for the best, never give up on your goals, and life will be great!

