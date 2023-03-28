New film documents how culture fosters global peace

The International Dialogue Centre (KAICIID) premiered the first documentary in a series highlighting the inspiring stories from its Fellows Programme on March 28 at the Inspira Liberdade Hotel in Lisbon, Portugal.

The documentary seeks to shed light on the vital role that interreligious and intercultural dialogue plays in fostering peace and understanding through the experience of one fellow: Justine Auma.

The film was recorded in three countries throughout 2022 - Nepal, Portugal, and Uganda - documenting Ms Auma’s participation in the training, site visits and dialogue sessions as well as organizing and implementing her own Fellow’s initiative in her hometown of Mbele, Uganda.

Ms Auma, an advocate of interreligious and intercultural cohesion, is a trained biomedical engineer currently working with the city of Mbale as a senior clinical officer. She is an Interfaith expert who teaches interreligious studies mainly to the youth and children through drama and music.

“KAICIID’s Fellows Programme is a transformative experience not only for those who attend the training and graduate – but also for their communities, as exemplified in this film,” said Secretary General Dr Zuhair Alharthi. “By creating this film, we hope to share the story – and power of – dialogue in action through one woman's interfaith journey.”

KAICIID’s Fellows Programme is an ongoing capacity development and networking programme that starts with one year of hybrid training.

It is designed to connect and cultivate a network of leaders committed to fostering peace in their communities through interreligious and intercultural dialogue.

Since its launch in 2015, the Programme has equipped hundreds of Fellows from 86 countries with the dialogue skills needed to tackle real-world challenges.