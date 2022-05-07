Drama as Madam Bensouda visits the school unannounced

Those who remember how Bensouda left this school last year upon her retirement, there are only two words that can describe her departure — reluctant and unceremonious. If you remember well, she did not clear anything from her office or say goodbye to teachers and students. She had not seen her retirement coming — she thought she would serve as HM for a few more years.

But the sub-county Director of Education and I had other plans up our sleeves and before she could say CBC, Bensouda found herself out of the school. She never came back to clear or pick her things, but she sent emissaries to me, saying I should not touch anything that belonged to her, including the office. I operated from the deputy’s office but early this year I started using the HM’s office. It is a public office, not Bensouda’s personal property.

I must mention that I have not allowed any teacher to use the deputy’s office since I am still its substantive holder. I therefore shuttle between the HM’s office and the deputy’s office based on my moods!

On Wednesday, Kuya came to see me at my office. As you can imagine, Kuya and I have little in common; and we rarely talk, other than in staff meetings.

“Did you watch the match yesterday?” He asked me. “Liverpool were on fire.”

I did not have much to say since the only team I support is Manchester United. I asked him if Liverpool had played against Man U.

“Is Man U even a team?” He asked. “That team died long ago.”

Surely, how could anyone say that?

After trying to start a conversation on Covid-19 that did not go far, he asked for permission to be away on Friday. This was strange as Kuya never seeks permission from me to do anything.

The next day Kuya was the first to arrive at school. At around 10am as I was busy going through strategy and policy documents, I heard the sound of a motorcycle followed by noise, with students and teachers cheering loudly.

I came out of my office to check what was happening. Walking majestically towards the staffroom was Ms Skastina Majani, immediate former HM, known by everyone as Bensouda.

Teachers welcomed her to the staffroom with warm hugs. I remained seated at the HM’s office.

After some time, she knocked on my office door. I did not know how to react given the bad blood between us at the time she left. But you know that Bensouda and I have a history, a rich history. So when her sweet scent hit my nostrils, and when I saw her large red-hot lips, we hugged tightly.

“I am so happy to see you looking so good!” I said.

“You thought I would die, didn’t you?” She asked. “And you thought that if you oust me you will be the HM? Where is the letter?” She asked mockingly.

“You know about the games at TSC. The letter will just come, I am not worried,” I said

“Dre, I know TSC well, I worked there for years,” she said. “No letter comes from TSC, not at all. If you want the letter you go for it yourself. Or else the letter will arrive with someone else, who will come to take over the school.”

“Anyway, I left lots of my belongings here, where are they?” she asked, looking around.

“I kept all your stuff well and had planned to hand them over when you are ready,” I said. “I see you are now ready.”

Just then we heard the parade bell ring, which was strange. As students started assembling outside the office, Kuya informed us that he had made arrangements for Bensouda to greet them. I wondered why he hadn’t consulted me.

“There was noise in classrooms because of the excitement students had on seeing Madam HM,” he said. “Until she speaks to the students, there will be no order.”

I reluctantly accepted – and we left the staffroom to the parade. Kuya spoke and said he was excited to see Bensouda in high spirits and good health.

“Let me therefore invite Ms Skastina Majani, the best HM this school has ever had, to speak to you,” he said and then led the students in clapping.

In her speech, Bensouda said she was happy to see the students in great spirits, and to visit the school.

“All I can say is that you will now be seeing me more often,” she said and added that she would work with the teachers to address some unspecified problems at the school.

The students cheered!

Kuya thanked her before dismissing the parade. I was neither invited to speak nor was my presence acknowledged. After the parade, Bensouda asked that I give her her personal items. We had put them in two carton boxes and I called a student to help her carry them.

It is then that we discovered about half of the items had been eaten by ants.

“Oh my God! Dre, what happened?” She asked.

“My notes, books, academic certificates, title deeds. Jesus!” she exclaimed.

I tried to offer my apology, which fell on deaf ears.

“You mean you always sit here and have never heard the ants eat away my belongings? And the way ants are loud? And you call yourself a HM!”

“I am sorry Bens…” She stopped me in my tracks.

“I am leaving and all I want is everything I left in my office. Plus an explanation on why you tampered with them,” she said.

“This time Dre you will know who Bensouda is!”