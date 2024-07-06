Does that friendship have what it takes to become a romance?

If he really feels drawn to you, he’ll rarely say anything about his own love life, but will always listen hard whenever you talk about yours

Do you have a really nice male friend, who’s always there when you need him? Until, one day, a friendly greeting turned into something a little more tender. So the thought crosses your mind that you’d like something more.

But can a friendship really turn into a romance?

Many women have an occasional sexy thought about their male friends, but very few start an intimate relationship with them. Because that only works if there’s some genuine and mutual chemistry going on between you.

So making a move can be surprisingly tricky. Because however close you are to a friend, you never really know them until you become intimate. And sex can get really complicated between friends when that magic spark is missing.

So how can you tell whether a friendship has what it takes to become a romance? Start by getting really close to him one time, without being too obvious, and consciously check out the smell of his skin. If it’s just this side of irresistible then that’s your subconscious telling you that you two would be really good together.

If he’s even slightly sexually attracted to you, he’ll be making an effort to be near you. He’ll always seem to be just passing through your department, chatting with someone around your nearest water cooler, or eating lunch at the same place you go to.

Another very important sign is that he sometimes seems to be just a little bit nervous around you. Because if he’s always calm and relaxed, and not making any real effort to be close, then that suggests that he’s not really all that into you. He might well take you out if you push hard enough. Maybe you’ll even get intimate together. But it’ll never quite work out.

If he really feels drawn towards you, he’ll rarely say anything about his own love life, but will always listen hard whenever you talk about yours. He’ll ask you what you like to do when you go out. And tease you loads. He’ll maybe even flirt a little, in a very deniable way. He’ll always be there when you need something fixed. And he’ll always listen to your problems.

So if things look good, how do you make a move?

Casually mention that you and your boyfriend have fallen out. Don’t get drawn into talking about it, just make a light comment or two and don’t elaborate. Don’t invite him anywhere, or harass him with endless messages. It’s enough to let him know you’re available. Smile every time you see him, always look him firmly in the eye, and make sure there’s always a little twinkle in yours.