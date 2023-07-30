Democracy top theme in Central Regional Music Festival

Political agitation was one of the major topics tackled during the Central Regional Music Festival that went down last week at Nyahururu Boys High School.

The issue of politicians using youth to cause chaos, destroy property and loot during political gatherings emerged as Dr Kamundia Girls High School presented a choral verse about democracy, urging the youth to avoid being misused and instead engage in developing local and global citizenship.

The verse was presented under the patriotism-themed category that is sponsored by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) and attracted several entrants, including Moi Equator Girls who presented a well-scripted verse on character development. The poem urged the youth to embrace good character, honesty and integrity.

Karuri Girls presented the winning choral verse, emphasizing the importance of unity and togetherness in prosperity.

At the event, the hosts, Nyahururu Boys, thrilled the audience with a Pokot folk dance that emphasized the importance of peaceful co-existence among different communities.

The enchanting group that had Simon Kerio as their soloist, left the audience that included the Central Regional Chair Agnes Mwangi and host principal Peter Njuguna, yearning for more. They even extended their performance outside the multipurpose hall.

Other themes that dominated in the week-long festival were online bullying, digital fraud and child abuse.

Mary Hills Girls presented a choral verse, Alice in wonderland that tackled online vices and how the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK) is working to curb the vices.

Among the winning teams that qualified for the nationals in various categories were Karuri Girls, Makuyu Girls and Kimuri Girls. Others are Kiaburigi Secondary, Mwarigi Boys, Moi Equator, Dr Kamundia and Musa Gitau secondary schools.

Elections in Kenya is one of the categories, sponsored by Uraia under the programme of Kenya's National Civic Education. Uraia Trust in partnership with the Kenya Music Festival has set and provided two themes; Election and Utu, to be performed during the event.