A man’s guide to smelling heavenly

When he entered the room, his fragrance - nay, his scent, because that sounds more masculine, followed him like a halo. It tapped on my nose and wafted in. It smelt like a boss. My knowledge of perfume was at the time just developing, stolen from my parents’ room as it were.

But even at 16, I knew there was something different about this scent. It locked me into a time — high school — and place, living room, and memory - not so great. But the latter is an entirely different story for another day.

As I grew older, I learnt to distinguish men from, and with their scents. Which is why men who use scents add to themselves an extra layer of fascination in my book. And there are ways to smell good as a man.

There is a school of thought that identifies four types of scents:

Woody: The most masculine of all scents.

It is skimmed from nature such as sandalwood with a touch of the forest. Examples are Tom Ford’s Oud Wood Eau de parfum (EDP), Lagerfeld by Karl Lagerfeld - Eau de toilette (EDT), Guilty Pour Homme Spray by Gucci EDT, Eau D’Aromes by Armani, Tom Ford Sahara Noir EEDP Spray, and Royal Oud Cologne by Creed.

Floral: This is the mother of all scents with notes such as rose or jasmine, or something fruity like berries. Examples include the mysterious tuberose scented Frederic Malle Carnal Flower EDP, Kenzo Power for Men EDP, Amouage Lyric Men’s EDP, Givenchy Gentleman EDP, Tom Ford Noir EDP, and Dolce & Gabbana Intenso EDP.

Oriental: This is spicy and musky. Sensual, rich, heavy, with notes of vanilla, cinnamon and patchouli. Examples include Heritage for Men by Guerlain, Opium by Yves Saint Laurent for Men EDT, Calvin Klein Obsession Men EDT.

Fresh and clean: Think oranges, lemons, the ocean spray or the smell of freshly-cut grass. Examples include Acqua Di Parma Colonia Futura Eau de Cologne, Orange Spice by Creed, Tom Ford’s Neroli Portofino Aqua EDT, Terre D’Hermes by Hermes for Men and Christian Dior Sauvage.

There are a couple of more scents though. Floriental: A combination of the fruity/florals and oriental, lighter than an Oriental but heavier than a floral.

Examples include Floriental by Comme de Garcons, Eau de Soleil Blanc by Tom Ford, Gentleman Givenchy by Givenchy, and The One For Men Intense by Dolce & Gabbana.

Gourmand: It smells like something you want to eat, like chocolate. Examples include Calvin Klein Dark Obsession EDT, Bond No. 9 Haarlem Cologne, Angel Men Pure Malt by Thierry Mugler EDT, Lacoste Eau De Lacoste L.12.12 Noir By Lacoste EDT spray for Men.

Here are terms that let you know how heavy, intense and long-lasting a scent is:

Parfum: It means perfume. It is also the longest-lasting scent with the largest percentage of oils. It lasts for about six to eight hours.

Eau de Parfum (EDP): Same as perfume but slightly watered down. It lasts for about four to five hours.

Eau de Toilette (EDT): Not so strong, lasting for about three to four hours.

Eau de Cologne: This is the lightest fragrance lasting for about two to three hours.



How do you pick a scent that works for you? Well, keep in mind that there are celebrity scents, which are designed to appeal to the mass market and are readily available, and there are niche fragrances that are more unique and designed for a more selective clientele.

Scents are also layered into three notes: top, middle and base notes. This is because once you spray yourself with your scent, it dries on your skin, but with varying degrees.

Top notes are the first scent you inhale when you spray yourself, lasting anything from 15 minutes to two hours. Middle notes will then come next, lasting anything from 30 minutes to about five hours. Finally, the base note, which tells you exactly how long the scent will last, is anything from two hours to eight or more hours.



Where and how should you spray your scent? First things first. Never spray your crotch. Spray your pulse points where your body heats up the most. These are your Adam’s apple, behind the ears, your inner elbow, your inner knee, and your wrists. Spray or dab and move on to the next area.

No rubbing. Not unless your preferred scent is an essential oil. If your scent is fading, reapply it on your wrists. Always apply scent after your shower on clean skin. I mean, give your fragrance a fighting chance! Hold the bottle at least three inches from your skin. Let the scent land like a mist. Spray your skin. Not your clothes.

There is another theory about scents. No one should smell it unless they are within a one-foot radius of you.

As a heads up, the more you wear a scent, the more you get used to it and start to imagine no one can catch a whiff of it. That is because your nose has grown familiar with the scent. Don’t over-spray at that point. Keep wearing it as you did in the beginning. And if you have parfum, less is more.

Do not store your scents in the bathroom. Store them somewhere consistently cool, such as your dresser. You know, the place where you keep things like Arimis and your body lotion. At this point you might be asking yourself, why wear a scent? For the following reasons.

Scent makes you more attractive. Fragrance inspires deeper connections between yourself and other people. Think of a memory. Now think of the smells around that memory.

A fragrant man is generally a well-put together man, someone with style that has been elevated to an art form.

Scents are an individual form of self-expression that you get to choose. Which is why it is best that you buy your own scent. Not unless you are present when someone is buying it for you. Fragrance is very personal.

Developing a habit of smelling good is a sure sign of self-care. Yes. Men need self-care too. How do you buy a scent? Ask for paper testers, and then narrow it down to two. Spray one on one wrist, one on the other wrist, and proceed with your day.