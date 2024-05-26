Marsabit County fashion

Meet the woman who has never worn modern clothes

Nyawe Deyo sitting outside her Manyatta at Illiret, Marsabit County on April 20, 2024.

Photo credit: Evans Habil| Nation

By  Ngina Kirori

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Nyawe Deyo, 76, who comes from the Dasanach tribe, a small community with slightly over 19,000 people living in Kenya, fashions her clothes from hide, which she also sleeps on. She once tried a mattress, but it made her itch so much, she never used it again...
  • Nyawe is wearing an aged slip skirt made out of goatskin that is the colour of cedar brown, and a gingerbread-coloured, off-shoulder dress- top, embellished with tiny colourful beads.


Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM A motorcycle accident, a bedridden son and Baringo family in huge debts

    Symon Cheruiyot

  2. PREMIUM Cheruiyot Kirui: A giant of mountain running

  3. PREMIUM Kenya, Ruto wins and risks in new Biden tight embrace

    Ruto Biden

  4. PREMIUM This dung-smearing ritual ushers a young man into manhood

    West Pokot dung smearing