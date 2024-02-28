Birthday cake

Leaplings: Of February 29 babies who celebrate birthdays once every four years

While some countries have rules on how to compute the age of leaplings, Kenyan laws appear silent on it.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • Some models say as many as five million people in the world were born on February 29.
  • Old as he is, 32-year-old Bonface Ong'era says there are times people ridicule him for being underage.

