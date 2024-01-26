I gave up sugar for 120 days, and it changed my life. Here’s what happened

“I didn’t intend on doing away with sugar for longer than four months but now I am in my fifth month and still counting. I am tempted to keep this up for the rest of my life if I am being honest,” says 27-year-old Njoki Kuria on giving up sugar.

Njoki is a banker, communications specialist, and former Miss Kajiado 2019/2020.

“Let me be real with you, those first few weeks were tough. It was almost like my body was trying to tell my brain that it needed sugar as I went through low energies.

"Sugar had been my trusty sidekick for as long as I could remember, and breaking up with it felt like saying goodbye to an old friend.

"The cravings were real, and I had to resist the urge to reach for my usual sweet fixes. I had about three teaspoons per tea or coffee serving and I would take four cups of either beverage a day.

“Eliminating sugar from your diet is good for your overall health,” health journals reported. I had read articles claiming that consuming too much-added sugar can raise blood pressure and increase chronic inflammation, both of which are pathological pathways to heart disease. This is not forgetting health outcomes like diabetes, gout, cancer and obesity.

Still, I wasn’t sold to dropping it yet. I rationalized that what I needed was to eat a balanced diet, exercise, and drink a lot of water to be healthy. Quitting sugar? This would be too much.

One day, though it occurred to me that my terrible acne could have something to do with my sweet tooth. As a 27-year-old I had been to numerous dermatologists, and was using countless creams to sort out my chronic acne but nothing worked.

What broke me apart from self-esteem problems was that I now had to go for injections on my face to stop the inflammation. Being a model my face was my selling point and clear skin was my currency. In addition, I also suffered from extremely painful menstrual cramps.

As a single woman in her 20s expecting to attract suitors, I was desperate. So when someone suggested that I try to regulate my sweet tooth, as it would mean clear skin, I was ready.

I felt I needed a change in my diet, and just cutting out junk wasn't enough.

‘Go one full day without sugar and see what happens,’ I told myself. ‘Sugar or no sugar, it shouldn’t matter, right?’ I assured myself. I was wrong. By the end of the first sugarless day— I remember it was a Saturday and I was just chilling in the house— I felt “lighter”. When I was in my cravings phase I would be bloated often, and the more I snacked the hungrier I felt. The guiltier I felt, the more I indulged. It was a vicious cycle.

Feeling lighter made me ecstatic. ‘If this is the feeling after just one day, how would a month feel like?’ I thought. I felt challenged. In a good way. I really wanted to find out more. And that's how the mission ‘kick out sugar’ started for me.

A doctor checking a patient's sugar level. According to Ministry of Health 8 out of 10 Kenyans are not aware about their blood sugar status. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Giving in to temptation

At first, of course, I hit a couple of bumps — okay, maybe more like potholes. I relapsed not once, but twice. At some point, I wanted to just go back to taking my sweet spoonfuls because I was wondering why I'm torturing myself. I almost did, but I wanted the results so bad.

The first time I relapsed was like a snack attack. It was a wake-up call, a reminder that breaking up with sugar was easier said than done. I felt a mix of disappointment and frustration, wondering if I had the willpower to stick to my commitment.

You see, quitting sugar is not a diet. It’s not about crazy draconian rules and restrictive one-off weight-loss stunts. When you steer yourself away from sugar, it – by necessity – cuts out pretty much everything that comes in a packet or box. Kicking out sugar is about eating like our great-grandparents used to, before the additives. Remember how healthy they were?

That realization didn’t stop me from falling from the wagon though. It wasn't just a slip-up; it felt like a full-blown sugar binge.

The guilt that followed was almost palpable. I had struggled to avoid sugar for almost two days straight, so I felt like all that struggle was for nothing.

“Don’t you have self-control,” I beat myself up.

But you know what? Life happens. We stumble, we fall, and then we get back up. So I made sure I was keeping a close circle of people who have achieved this goal. YouTube videos of people talking about dropping sugar, became my buddy. That kept me strong. I decided to also get rid of anything sugary in my house so that I could have more control.

Model Njoki Kuria. Photo credit: Pool

Those relapses taught me more about myself than the successful days. They were moments of vulnerability and a reminder that this journey isn't about perfection but progress.

The frustrations of falling short of my expectations, and constantly getting anxious due to the urge to give in were real, but so was the determination to pick myself up and keep going. It's okay to stumble.

Back on the horse

I shared this journey with a few friends, that way even when we hang out it wouldn't be a problem. They didn't take me seriously at first, but over time they saw the seriousness in my decision.

So as I continuously fought off the urge to take sugar, it was only a matter of time until I was able to see and feel some changes.

The first thing I noticed was a crazy boost in my energy levels. No more afternoon crashes or feeling like a zombie by 3 pm.

Normally I would constantly feel lazy, and “heavy” that it was hard for me to do simple tasks like wash utensils, or even get out of bed in the morning. It took giving up sugar for those few weeks for me to realise sugar was playing a big role in my lethargy.

It was like I had found a secret stash of energy I didn't know I had. It’s funny because I find it hard to take diluted juice, or natural fruit juice with added sugar no matter how small. My palette has become accustomed to bland stuff.

But it wasn't just about a boost in energy; my mood got a major upgrade too. No more emotional rollercoasters fueled by sugar highs and lows. I felt more in control, less irritable, and surprisingly zen even during stressful moments. Turns out, kicking sugar to the curb did wonders for my emotional well-being.

Something cool happened to my taste buds too. Foods I used to overlook suddenly became delicious, and I discovered a whole world of natural flavours.

Fruits became my new best friends — they satisfied my sweet tooth without the guilt or sugar crashes. It was like my taste buds woke up from a sugar-induced coma.

Skin benefits

And let's talk about skin. I was battling facial acne for as long as I can remember. I was one of those babes who tried everything in the market including the so-called ‘Mikorogo’ from River Road but nothing really worked. I started by cutting down on fatty foods, but it still wasn’t enough.

So I decided to take a big break from sugar and my face went from breakout city to clear and glowing. Who knew that cutting out sugar could be a skincare hack?

My complexion thanked me, and I felt more confident in my own skin. Sure, it wasn't always easy. I missed my favourite desserts, but I found creative ways to satisfy my sweet cravings. Nut butters, honey, and a bit of maple syrup became my sweet allies in the kitchen.

More than just sugar

As I look back on these four months, I'm grateful for the changes. Giving up sugar helped me gain a better version of myself.

Every time I feel tempted to relapse and go back to taking sugar again because those days do come and temptations are everywhere, I just look back and see how far along I have come and how much I have achieved.

I am not ready to give that up anytime soon. I guess that’s what keeps me going. And to tell you the truth, I didn’t intend on doing this for longer than four or five months but now I am in my fifth month and still counting.

It's a simple journey that anyone can take, and the results are totally worth it. I am tempted to keep this up for the rest of my life if I am being honest.”