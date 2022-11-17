Five budget-friendly styling accessories for your bathroom

The bathroom is often a neglected space in the home, never mind how hard it works and how many hours you spend in there at the start and end of your day.

Granted, extensive exposure to water and moisture can ruin your styling accessories, but with a few smart choices, you can show this hardworking space some tender love and care. Water-proof pieces and moisture-resistant accessories made specifically for the bathroom are what you need.

Depending on how big your bathroom is, you can have styling accessories such as a potted houseplant (faux or live), a stylish vase for fresh flowers and a laundry basket with a lid.

You can also get some matching three-piece storage for your cotton balls, earbuds and other vanity pieces. A floating shelf above your toilet is also a great space for your extra tissue, scented candles, reed diffuser and framed printwork.

Here are five other budget-friendly accessories that are a must-have in your bathroom:

A bath-mat set

A set has three pieces that match and should be in a colour that compliments your bathroom’s wall tiles.

These matching pieces are the rectangular mat for the sink area, the round mat for the toilet lid and another rectangular-curved mat for the foot of the toilet.

Bath mats not only make your bathroom cosier and put together, but they also enhance your experience. There is something luxurious about sinking your toes into a lush mat when brushing your teeth or sitting on the toilet. They also shield you from the cold ceramic tiles of your bathroom.

Ensure that your bath mats have a non-skid rubber layer beneath them, otherwise, you will expose yourself to slipping accidents. This rubber layer usually peels off and thins out after some years of use, your cue to upgrade the set.

Avoid the non-matching bath sets whose pieces are sold individually, they don’t have the same put-together look as a matching set does.

Budget: A three-piece set is about Sh3,000. A two-piece set is about Sh2,000.

Shower curtain

Shower curtains not only catch the splash from your shower or bathtub, they also present a styling opportunity. Photo credit: Shutterstock

There are thousands of prints to choose from for your shower curtain. Don’t, however, veer too far off the running colour theme in your bathroom – choose a colour that picks from one of the other styling accessories already in your bathroom. Perhaps from your wall tiles. Or your towels. Maybe your bath mats.

One way to jazz up your shower curtain is to use some funky rod hooks, these are usually sold separately. Slide them into the curtain holes and line them up on your rod. Switch out your shower curtains often, to keep your styling fresh.

Budget: A regular-size shower curtain costs between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000.

Towel hangers

Don’t get the plastic hooks that are stuck onto the wall using a rubber adhesive. Not only are such hooks outdated, but they also don’t live up to the hard work of hanging your towels – you will find them on the floor, with the poor hook still on them. Photo credit: Shutterstock

Another functional and stylish accessory you need in your bathroom is towel hangers.

Don’t get the plastic hooks that are stuck onto the wall using a rubber adhesive. Not only are such hooks outdated, but they also don’t live up to the hard work of hanging your towels – you will find them on the floor, with the poor hook still on them.

Instead, buy a matching set of chrome steel hangers from your local hardware. Buy a multi-rod hanger that also has room for you to display some folded bath towels.

Next, buy a matching round hanger for the hand towel at the sink. Also, buy one or two chrome hooks behind your door. These chrome towel hangers and hooks are installed on your bathroom walls using sturdy screws. The only way they can leave your wall is if they are unscrewed. What’s more, they are rust-resistant, therefore the moisture from your bathroom will not wear them out after a few years.

Budget: A set of towel hangers costs between Sh5,000 and Sh15,000.

Matching dispensers

Another must-have is a dispenser for your hand wash, sanitiser and hand lotion. Also, get a couple more for your body wash.

These dispensers are made from heavy-duty plastic that can withstand the daily duty of being squeezed for hand wash and body wash. The labels are customised to each dispenser, they do not peel off when exposed to the moisture of the bathroom. Wipe the body often to maintain its shine and opacity. Also, buy a toothbrush holder that matches your dispensers.

Budget: A set of three dispensers plus a toothbrush holder will cost you about Sh6,000

Framed mirror

Jazz yours up by installing a custom-made one. Have it framed with a metallic frame that has been painted in either matte black or gold. However, don’t make the mirror too wide that it is out of scale with your sink. Photo credit: Shutterstock

The sink mirror is one of the most forgotten pieces in bathrooms, yet it is so functional. How many times a day do you use your bathroom mirror?

The standard size comes with no frames, all they have is the tiny fluorescent bulb above.

Jazz yours up by installing a custom-made one. Have it framed with a metallic frame that has been painted in either matte black or gold. However, don’t make the mirror too wide that it is out of scale with your sink, neither should it be too long that it throws your bathroom off kilter either.

Have your fundi take the dimensions so that it sits just right.

Budget: A framed bathroom mirror is about Sh8,000