JUST BRENDA: I want to change my career but my family and partner are against it

Dear Brenda,

I am at a crossroads. After many years of working in my career, I feel it is not the ideal career for me and I feel somewhat unhappy. I’d like to change careers but I am honestly terrified. And my partner and family don’t want me to change it. They say I will be leaving a good career in the sciences for a bad one (creative industry). Please advise.

C.





Dear C,

In life, there are times when we question our choices–be they career, relationships, jobs, etc. And there comes a time when we need to evaluate and make tough choices.

It is clear you are unhappy and know where your interest lies.

One thing, as much as we don’t live in a vacuum and it’s important to listen to others’ thoughts–especially people more experienced and knowledgeable than us, and people close to us–it is also important to know what we want and go for it.

Additionally, a science career is not necessarily better than one in the arts. Neither is bad or good, or better than the other, and they all have their unique ups and downs. It all comes down to choice.

That said, when thinking about a career change, you need to consider many factors. Perhaps start by asking yourself the following questions, and be completely honest with yourself.

Why the change and why now? Why do you feel your current career is not ideal? What would be ideal? What is currently making you unhappy? What would make you happy? Are you willing to put in the work in a new career? Will it require going back to school or for some training? Can you afford that? If it requires training, can you do that alongside your current job for financial reasons or do you have to quit to pursue it? If you have been working in your current career for long and have even climbed the ranks, are you willing to start from the bottom in the new career?

After evaluating the ‘why’ and you are still convinced you want to pursue the change, reach out to people in the new career and ask questions about it; gather as much knowledge as you can. Read, read and read some more about it–there’s so much you can find out for free on the internet. Have a well-thought out plan, and commit to executing it.

You can have a sit down with family to get their buy-in, but know that not everyone might support your choice; and it’s okay. There will be others who will support you; make them your support system for the journey ahead. Also, know that sometimes we don’t get it all right, so give room for failure, for trial and error, and a pathway to bounce back. It will not be easy but it is not impossible.

Having a career coach or career counsellor, or a personal coach would be a good idea to help you think through and plan ahead. Finally, let the decision come from you, commit to it and work towards it. You have just one life. You cannot live other people’s lives. So, you need to make the best of it.

All the best.