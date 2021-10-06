Why competition is bad for marriage

marriage

Now, the most foolish form of competition is that in a marriage.

By  Karimi Gatimi

I am one of those people vouching for the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC). If only they could give our teachers practical training to implement it as it was intended, we will, in 20 years, see a transformed nation. I am all for the CBC because it will eventually do away with the ranking system and focus on progressive assessment of the learner.

