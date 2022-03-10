Four instances when you should consider styling with plastic items

Plastic generally has a bad reputation among home stylists, who steer clear of styling their spaces with it because it appears gaudy and tasteless, especially the more brightly coloured it is.

Plastic is also quite easy to source from home décor stores and the supermarket, therefore chances are that your neighbour has the same piece. There is also the fact that plastic is quite harmful to the environment since it is a non-biodegradable material. It can also affect your health.

That said, for every solid argument against plastic, there is also a solid counterargument for its functionality: High-quality plastic items perform relatively well in the home, especially when there is a lot of manipulation, exposure to the natural elements and everyday maintenance.

Here are four instances when you should strongly consider plastic over other materials:

As a laundry basket

There are three general materials laundry baskets are made from. They can be woven from sisal, bamboo or wicker (natural materials, all beautifully textured), heavy-duty canvas (as seen in laundry hampers - very chic) or mass produced from good old plastic.

Laundry baskets hand-woven from natural materials begin to come apart with continuous exposure to water and can grow mould if damp or wet dirty clothes are put in there, waiting laundry day. They also show dirt in the area where they are handled a lot. As for plastic laundry baskets, they are immune to continuous exposure to water and moisture, and from frequent handling.

They are also hardy, and can withstand the dragging that we often subject the baskets to. Cleaning them is also easy, because all you have to do is wash with water and wipe dry or leave to dry. You cannot do this for natural-material baskets or laundry hampers, they too need their own laundry day with special care and washing instructions.

As storage in your pantry

Your pantry needs a working and efficient storage system to manage the dry foods, spices, oils, snacks, juice and soon-to-expire foodstuff. Some also store non-edibles in their pantry, such as dish towels, extra gas cylinders, cooking appliances, serving and bake ware. The pantry is a hardworking space.

Homeowners usually organise their pantry based on the categories mentioned. Each category is stored in similar-looking roomy baskets and crates, for the styling aesthetic of course. Some of these containers are made from wicker or wood, gunny bags, others from stainless steel, rarely plastic. Spices and dry food will likely be stored in labelled glass jars and canisters.

With all the activity and wide variety of inventory in the pantry, there are bound to be spillages. There is no other material that tirelessly handles these spillages like plastic baskets do. You will simply wipe away the spillages with a clean cloth and plain water, air it out to dry and return it to the pantry as though nothing happened.

Wicker and gunny bags will begin to fall apart with prolonged exposure to the spillage, and will not become 100 percent clean. Wood will mould and emit a nose-pinching odour. Stainless steel will have the spillage run over from the basket down to the shelves.

As an artificial houseplant

Houseplants are a fantastic way of adding greenery and life into your home. Some plants are also known to have therapeutic purposes, they reset your energy to where it needs to be. Plants also clean the air in your home.

And yet, houseplants die in the house. There never seems to be enough direct sunlight to keep them growing healthy. And you could either be overwatering or under watering them. Pests also attack them at some point and they die.

Artificial houseplants are the way to go. The only care they need is wiping their leaves with a damp cloth as frequently as you dust your other surfaces. You will spend a lot more money buying artificial houseplants but you will save lots more money on plant care. Plastic planters will also not be damaged by the water or soil.

As floating shelves in the bathroom

Floating shelves in the bathroom are usually mounted on the wall above the toilet or some other easy-to-reach place in the bathroom. They are mounted for extra storage (for your tissue and sometimes towels, essential oils, scented candles, décor accessories such as faux succulents and framed print work). Plus, of course, while suspended from tan leather straps, they are gorgeous to look at.

Floating shelves are usually crafted from lightweight softwood, but being a natural material, it is exposed to moisture and mould especially in the closed quarters of a bathroom. Go for plastic shelves, instead.

Plastic floating shelves are not made from plastic per se, they are made from an artificial type of wood that mimics plastic in its hardiness and maintenance. Most are secured into walls using screws, but you can also suspend them using stainless steel wall brackets.

Now you’re ready to go shopping.