How to adopt a child in Kenya

Each and every child resident in Kenya can be adopted.

By  Elvis Ondieki

What you need to know:

  • An unmarried man cannot adopt a child, male or female unless it is a blood relative.
  • The person adopting also needs to be at least 25 years of age and no older than 65.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Motor Clinic: How vehicles pollute the air

    Air pollution

  2. PREMIUM Small businesses suffer as eTIMS nightmare unfolds

    James Kituku at his car wash business on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

  3. PREMIUM Adoption: The 11 key steps before you get the child

    child adoption

  4. PREMIUM Revealed: How NCPB contacted distributors in fake fertiliser probe

    Josiah Kariuki