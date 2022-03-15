Volkswagen reimagines classic camper for the electric age

Volkswagen ID Buzz electric van

The new Volkswagen ID Buzz electric van (right) and the ID Buzz Cargo on display during their presentation in Hamburg, northern Germany on March 9, 2022.

Photo credit: John Macdougall| AFP

By  AFP

Seventy years after its first model rolled off the factory line, Volkswagen is reinventing the VW bus, symbol of the hippy movement, for today's climate-conscious generation -- but some of its former afficionados remain to be convinced.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.