Morgan Heritage set to release new songs as NFTs

Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage are set to debut their new music on Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) this Saturday.

The group, Peter Morgan, 'Gramps' Morgan and Memmalatel 'Mr. Mojo' Morgan will release three new songs as NFTs.

A new song and two digitally re-mastered titles from their vast catalogue will pair rare digital art with great reggae music whose ownership fans and NFT collectors will be able to acquire through the block chain.

Morgan Heritage will become one the most popular music groups in the world to release songs as NFTs prior to release on any other streaming platforms.

Adopting this strategy, Morgan Heritage will release limited edition of three NFTs each paired with full new music and classic songs from their massive catalogue.

Upcoming Legacy album

All three tracks are records from their upcoming Legacy album which is due for release on May 28.

Each of these NFTs will give exclusive access to unreleased music and ownership of unique art before it’s shared with the rest of the world.

Last week world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge pocketed Sh4 million from the auction of his first set of NFTs.

Kipchoge became the first Kenyan professional athlete to launch his own set of NFTs.

A Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) is a unit of data on a digital ledger known as block chain where each NFT can represent a unique digital item and thus they are not interchangeable.