I’m mulling over Nissan X-Trail NT-32, Mazda CX5 , Honda CRV and Subaru Forester…

Dear JM,



Greetings and thanks for this great weekly column. I own a Nissan X-Trail NT31 which has served me well for the last five years, and clocked 100,000Kms since. However, I have visited the mechanic around four times in the last one year due to small noises here and there, a clear sign that it's time to let her go and acquire a newer ride.

I am looking at another crossover SUV to serve another five years and have four in mind, but I’m open to any additional suggestion from you being the guru. The four are the Subaru Forester (my fear should I get this one is the boys in blue, I hear they love stopping subies because of speed?), Mazda CX5 (all the ones I see are diesel propelled), Honda CRV (not much experience in this car), and the X-Trail NT-32 (I am wondering if I should still get a Nissan now that the N-T32 is priced far higher than the predecessor).

I need your advice regarding this in order of priority. I am looking at around 12km/l in fuel consumption, I do not want anything eliciting celebrations in the Middle East anytime I put on the ignition), off-road abuse once or twice a month without having need for a constant speed dial to my mechanic.

Thanks, Moses

Hi Moses,

The four crossovers you are looking at are good enough to choose from, and I usually avoid giving other suggestions especially where they may not be so obvious for two reasons:

The number of available options is just too large. Crossovers are hot right now, so there is blue million of them to select from. Everyone is making crossovers, even Lamborghini. That means the list of existing cars is too long to exhaust realistically in a comparison.

2. If I pick a select few to run with, the immediate reaction, usually from PR departments of offended brands that did not make the cut yell "Why did you leave our car out of the list? Playing favourites, are we? Discriminatory much?" So I leave the onus of selection to the readers and work with what they have at the top of their minds.

That said, and I am afraid that my response, going by your list of requirements, will generate a sizeable mailbag of accusations. On getting arrested just because you own a Subaru Forester, if you have done nothing wrong, there is nothing to fear. Yes, they do sometimes make random traffic stops, and yes they tend to pick certain car models over others, but I repeat, if you have done nothing wrong, then you go about your life as usual.

If you get suspected and stopped, then you were suspicious to start with. Suspicion arises from loud, obnoxious exhaust notes, over-the-top window tinting, gaudy paint, extensive modifications and yes, even a dirty car. There is a lot that your car says about you: attention-seeking modifications imply a hot-blooded nature, therefore you are likely to attempt recklessness, while a dirty car shows you care little about yourself and/or your car so you are also likely to care little about other road users. That's why people get stopped, unless caught in the act.

You'll only be caught in the act if you act up. Cars do not drive themselves, so if you say you are afraid of Subarus because of speed, then you are incriminating yourself as a bit of a hot shoe. Just ease off. The accelerator is a progressive controller, it is not an on-off switch. There is such a thing as part throttle which allows you to drive any motor vehicle at full power, even Subarus.

1. Mazda CX5: there are a few diesel units around, but oddly enough, the ones I come across are petrol-powered. The diesel one is not half bad but is not the car to go for, your penny-pinching will be compensated for under maintenance and you'll wish you had bought a car that is easier to repair, that is, a petrol CX5. But besides the good looks and the joyous driving experience, there isn't much else to sell the car on, and everybody is driving a CX5 nowadays. You know what this leads to? The same fate as another Mazda: the Demio. It will transform the vehicle into a TWOCCer's delight.

Point of failure: off-road abuse. Take the CX5 off-road and the frame twists and flexes to the point of cracking the windscreen. Ouch!

[TWOCCing: Taking Without Owner's Consent]

2. Honda CRV: good, robust engine. The rest of the car, not so much, particularly the multilink rear suspension, which will break. The car is also expensive, but at least it offers seven-seat capacity in recent models if you want to bring many witnesses to its point of failure....

Point of failure: ...this point of failure being the off-road abuse just like the Mazda. Whereas the Mazda will break its windscreen, the CRV will break its rear arms. That multilink suspension is exclusively for tarmac handling and should never be shown the rough stuff.

Honda CRV. Photo credit: Pool

3. Nissan X-Trail: it is expensive by your own admission, and a quick peek at the forums indicates you are not the only one who feels this way. The NT32 was made when Nissan was still trying to crawl off the corporate hole they had dug themselves into and you can see they really tried. Did they nail it?

Point of failure: ... they didn't quite nail it. Rust may be an issue especially for ex-UK cars, boot strut failures have been reported and you may need to learn to fix your own oxygen sensors if you are serious about not having a mechanic on speed dial, so basically, we can sum this up as "reliability issues" like a bunch of other Nissans from around the same era.

Nissan Xtrail Photo credit: Pool

4. Subaru Forester: The Forester was/is built on the Impreza platform, and the Impreza was built to win rallies. Subaru in general has always specialised in engineering cars that can attain V-max in a flower bed of any size. Once you mentioned "off-road abuse", all the other entries in this list paled before the Forester, but this does not make it flawless...

Point of failure: there is more than one actually. The electric steering will fail. The CVT transmission is a stupid breed of gearbox and needs to pave way for the return of conventional automatics. And of course there is your own personal fear: guilt by association. If the brand scares you that much then you may just have to gamble with the X-Trail, but really, what you want is the Forester...

***

12km/l is achievable, but in this class and with prevailing traffic conditions and my own suspicions of your lead foot, for you it may be a tall order in any of these cars except maybe for the diesel CX5.

I’m considering getting myself a Subaru XV, what can you tell me about it?

Hi,

I've been a long time reader of your column and recently watched MPA videos. You should host a podcast on motoring. I'm shopping for a car within the range of Sh1.3 to Sh1.6 million. My needs are above average ground clearance. It's not going to be a daily run because I work from home. I love adventures over the weekend and that's what I'd like the car to help me do it.

I've noticed that 90 percent of the journey is smooth tarmac but the last 10 percent is a very slow grind of the underbelly for a number of saloon cars and I'm not a fan of the toy SUVs like the Juke.

I had my eyes on much older Discovery or Defenders but their very high prices (locally used) plus some guy on YouTube made me rethink my dreams. I'm considering crossovers like the underrated Subaru XV or the older Foresters. I'm concerned about whether I've missed a better vehicle in terms of budget, servicing and lifestyle needs. Also wary of the Subie problems you've mentioned like CVT. Am I overlooking a better vehicle for my needs? What are your thoughts on the XV?

Looking forward,

A. Nduati

Hi Nduati,

When you mentioned the Discovery and the Defender my first thought was "Hooo, boy! Someone is about to learn an expensive lesson" but it appears you very quickly sobered up. Phew!

CVT is not a problem area in Subarus as much as it is an annoyance to use. The problem area is the electric steering, a problem avoidable by buying a turbocharged Forester which still uses hydraulic steering.

Subaru Forester. Photo credit: Pool

I have not engaged much with the XV and we are always discussing the Forester ad infinitum (case in point, we already discussed earlier in another correspondence), but the XV does seem designed for lifestyle applications such as your 90:10 driving conditions. The XV seems like an interesting choice, and given the plug-and-play interchangeability of various mechanical parts across the model range, it may be worth a look if only to stand out a little - there are many Foresters around, after all. From what I have observed on YouTube, it seems like a solid enough choice.

My lack of experience with the XV automatically means I'm looking for one so that I can make a YouTube video of my own...

What’s your take on the Toyota Surf Station Wagon and Toyota Kluger?

Hi,

I have been a regular reader of your column for several years now. I however cannot recall you reviewing either the Toyota Surf Station Wagon or Kluger. I like their looks. Performance-wise, how do they compare to the Prado? I am planning to acquire either one of them (petrol), anything from 2013 upwards.

LFM

Toyota Kluger Photo credit: Pool

Hello LFM,