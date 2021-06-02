Mazda CX5
Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

I’m mulling over Nissan X-Trail NT-32, Mazda CX5 , Honda CRV and Subaru Forester…

Baraza

By  Baraza JM

What you need to know:

  • The four crossovers you are looking at are good enough to choose from.
  • I leave the onus of selection to the readers and work with what they have at the top of their minds.

Dear JM,
 
Greetings and thanks for this great weekly column. I own a Nissan X-Trail NT31 which has served me well for the last five years, and clocked 100,000Kms since. However, I have visited the mechanic around four times in the last one year due to small noises here and there, a clear sign that it's time to let her go and acquire a newer ride.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.