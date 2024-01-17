How to bury a righteous man

The body of a righteous man does not necessarily need to be doused in expensive perfumes, which he may not have even used during his lifetime. Perfumes ought to be poured on a righteous man when he is still alive.

Let me break it down. Perfume here means glory and adoration. And breaking your bottle of priceless ointment and publicly pouring it on his feet, while he’s still alive, is a show of unashamed honour. Besides, the works of a righteous man always waft a heavenly scent throughout generations and realms.

The body of a righteous man does not need to be carried in the most decked-out hearse that money can buy. It can be cradled in the hands of a couple of people, and taken straight to the tomb. If his soul, which is his eternal essence, was carried home by legions of angelic chariots, it's useless to carry a huge piece of dust - because that's what we are - in an expensive man-made vehicle.

The body of a righteous man does not need to be carried by uniformed pallbearers, who are marching in step or dancing like crazy. It can be handed to one man, who was previously unknown, but whom God was saving for such a time as this. The body can even be carried by a rickety handcart. It’s who and what carries the soul that matters.

A righteous man does not need an elaborate requiem mass, held in a cushy cathedral, attended by all the leading prelates and Pharisees. To quote Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a righteous man does not need “a long funeral”. Matter of fact, he does not need a funeral service. If you didn’t say what needed to be said while he was still alive, then forever hold your peace.

A righteous man's body does not need to be clad in expensive threads. A cheap shroud is sufficient. It’s what covers his soul that matters. If his soul is clothed in everlasting light, then human clothing is superfluous.

Besides, if during his lifetime you never blessed him with clothes, then, truth be told, his corpse has no use for those five-figure clothes. You want the body of a righteous man to look good to what end? I know. To earn bragging rights from mourners.

A righteous man does not need to have eulogies - sometimes repetitions and pretentious - being recited by family, friends, and foxes. He does not need glossy funeral programs. A righteous man's life speaks for itself on earth and, thereafter, echoes into eternity. It’s the echoes of our life in eternity that decide our eternal abode.

A righteous man does not need a choir to sing at his requiem mass. Earthly songs are for the living and cannot compare to what the righteous man is savouring; the music of the spheres. These are the ethereal harmonic tones that are produced by the movements of celestial spheres in space.

A righteous man does not need wreaths to be laid on his casket and grave. A righteous man should be given his flowers when he’s still alive. If he couldn’t smell his flowers while he was alive, then what’s the use while his nose is blocked with cotton wool, his casket is tightly shut and tons of dirt lie atop him?

A righteous man does not need tradition so he can rest in peace. He does not need the deceased to strictly follow rules, or else he will turn in his grave.