Fathers role family

How a dad’s presence or absence shapes a child

Through almost every studied culture, fathers have assumed three primary roles: the protector, the provider, and the disciplinarian.

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Wangu Kanuri

What you need to know:

  • A father shapes the confidence of his daughter.
  • A father ensures a child does not grow up with wounds of rejection.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM A day at school for Junior Secondary School learners

    Lodwar Mixed Comprehensive and Integrated School

  2. PREMIUM Ruto-Gachagua tiff: DP Gachagua in search of new political outfit

    William Ruto and Rigathi Gachagua

  3. PREMIUM ‘Why muguka ban is good for sport at the Coast’

    Kenneth Ambani

  4. PREMIUM When staff ask time off work if a pet is sick or sad

    Pet sick leave