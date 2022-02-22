Self-driving car

A self-driving car. Cars that handle most or all of the driving tasks could be safer than human drivers.

| Shutterstock

DN2

Prime

Driverless cars won’t be good for the environment if they lead to more auto use

By  The Conversation

For years, self-driving car technology has remained tantalisingly just beyond the horizon. Bold predictions notwithstanding, fully automated vehicles still haven’t appeared in showrooms. But the technology appears poised for a leap forward in 2022.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.