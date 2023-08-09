Do you communicate effectively with your spouse?

Effective communication plays a vital role in maintaining a healthy and successful marriage, especially in young unions where couples are still adjusting to their new roles as life partners. Open and honest communication helps couples understand each other's needs, expectations, and concerns, creating a solid foundation for their partnership. It enables them to work through differences, make mutual decisions, and grow together as a team, reducing unnecessary conflicts and helping them gel as a couple.





Common communication challenges faced by young couples and how to address them:

1. Family of origin: Communication styles are often influenced by the family we grew up in. Couples from different family backgrounds may have contrasting ways of communicating, leading to misunderstandings. It's crucial to recognise these differences and find common ground through open dialogue.

2. Pride: Being too proud to admit mistakes or consider the other partner's ideas can hinder compromise and escalate conflicts. Being humble and open to constructive conversations is essential for effective communication.

3. Personalities: Opposite personalities can attract, but they can also lead to communication disconnects. Recognising each other's communication preferences, such as allowing time for processing information or immediate responses, can bridge this gap.

4. Lack of active listening: Failing to listen actively and accommodate each other's emotions and opinions can hinder effective communication. Respecting and attentively listening to one another can strengthen the connection.

5. Cultural differences: Culture forms the definition of our roles and responsibilities in marriage, thus lack of understanding can lead to miscommunication and conflict. It is therefore important to share views especially where the couples hail from different cultures, what these practices mean for them, and agreeable compromises.





Red flags in communication patterns to watch out for:

a) Sweeping issues under the carpet.

b) Giving the silent treatment.

c) Frequent shouting and name-calling.

d) Unresolved conflicts.

e) Constant negative criticism.





How communication breakdown between parents affects children:

Children suffer when parents struggle to communicate effectively. An unstable and tense household environment can cause emotional distress, uncertainty, and stress for children. They can also pick up on poor communication patterns, which might eventually affect their own relationships in adulthood. Most childhood traumas originate from parents’ unhealthy communication behaviours.

To minimise the impact on children, parents should model healthy communication without resorting to shouting or unresolved conflicts. Processing your emotions as a parent in a healthy manner will ensure you do not project your frustrations on your children.





Handling difficult conversations in marriage:

a) Pre-empt difficult situations by discussing potential challenges before they arise.

b) Address the issue, not the person, when discussing sensitive topics.

c) Practice active listening, allowing each partner to express their feelings and thoughts.

d) Use communication exercises like the "talking stick" to ensure conversations are moderated and understood.

When to seek professional intervention:

a) If communication breakdown signs persist and lead to feeling unheard or misunderstood.

b) If poor communication impacts the overall quality of the relationship.