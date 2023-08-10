Checking tyre pressure when you have 22 wheels

Hi Gavin,

Your articles have been problem-solving and extremely helpful through my day-to-day motoring situations. Thank you for the eye-opening climbing lane article recently. Truly most motorists, me included, discovered the exact value the lanes play in our roads. I'm a long-distance truck driver and would like to know how often I should check my tyre pressure.

Dan Montana





Do a pressure check every day! And a visual check of tyre inflation and condition every trip. Before you go to collect cargo. Every time you load. Every time you stop along the way. Are the wheel nuts all present and tight? Are there any gashes or bulges in the sidewalls of the tyres? Are the treads secure and not oddly worn or starting to separate? Is any wheel running hotter than the others?

These are part of the basic routine for long-distance haulage, along with a pre-start check of oil and other fluid levels, leaks or looseness of any kind, and operation of all controls.

Trucks are not just very big cars. They have to cope with stresses on a mega-level, and the consequences of failure – in cost and danger and difficulty and time –are incomparably higher. Especially if their cargo is worth multi-millions or is perishable. Having a shopping bag of groceries go “off” in the back of your car because of a delay is one thing. Having 30 tonnes of produce rot is quite another.